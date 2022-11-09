Otsego County veterans are invited to attend a Veteran Resource Fair on Sunday, Nov. 13.
The Otsego County Veterans’ Service Agency will host vendors that provide services to veterans at Foothills Performing Arts Center, Phil Couse, director of Veterans’ Service Agency, said.
“Otsego County has never had one and I thought it was a great idea,” he said. “It’s extremely important to have an event such as this one to provide veterans with resources and to thank them for their service and sacrifices they have made throughout their military career. It is open to veterans and their family members.”
He said the resource fair will “allow veterans to come to one place where numerous agencies will be in attendance that can help with specific needs they may have.”
Couse provided a list of vendors via email. Some vendors scheduled to attend and the services they provide include:
• Clearpath — peer mentoring, employment, dog training
• Otsego County Office For the Aging — hot meals, personal emergency response systems, transportation to medical appointments, in home services
• State Division of Veterans’ Services — Claims for service connection, NSC pension or death pension
• Otsego Area Rowing
• Otsego County Personnel Dept — employment opportunities
• Southern Tier Veterans Support Group
• Otsego County Planning Dept. — public transit, septic system grants, home energy upgrade information, housing rehabilitation grants, etc.
• VA Suicide Prevention/ Stratton VA Medical Center — mental health, medical, housing etc.
• Utica Center for Development — housing (permanent supportive/transitional), health care navigator, peer to peer
• Otsego County DSS — financial benefits to eligible persons including HEAP, SNAP, temporary assistance, emergency housing, Medicaid, child care and services to protect adults
• Veterans Affairs Housing and Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Coordinator — homeless assistance and permanent supportive housing
• State Small Business Development Center — business start up advice, certification process for Service-Disabled Veterans’ Business Development
• Army National Guard in Binghamton
• Vet Center — readjustment counseling
• Otsego County Veterans’ Service Agency — claims for service connection, NSC pension or death pension.
The fair will run from 1 to 3 p.m., and an honor guard will be present while the national anthem is sung at approximately 1:15 p.m., he said. The fair will last until 3 p.m. and veterans are invited to stay for “A Tribute to Our Veterans” concert by the Oneonta Community Concert Band.
Couse said there are between 2,600 and 2,700 veterans living in Otsego County, who could benefit from the event.
“We are working really hard and are hoping to get a good turnout,” he said. He said a committee has already been formed to plan next year’s fair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.