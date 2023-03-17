Voters in area villages will go to the polls on Tuesday, March 21, to elect mayors and village trustees.

Residents in four villages – Afton, Delhi, Fleischmanns and Sidney – will elect new mayors.

A list of candidates for village offices follows from the counties of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego.

Afton

Mayor: Patrick Dedman and Elizabeth Briggs. Village trustee: Deanna Lawrence (incumbent), Tyler Lawrence and Cynthia Hervochon.

Bainbridge

No election this year.

Earlville

Mayor: Thomas Taylor (incumbent). Village trustees: Mark Golden (incumbent) and Benjamin Lewis. There will also be a write-in vote to fill a one-year village trustee vacancy.

Greene

Mayor: Phillip Brown (incumbent). Village trustee: Jodi Najarian, Ronald Williamson.

New Berlin

Mayor: Peter Lennon (incumbent). Village trustee: James Crawford (incumbent), Richard Potter.

Oxford

Mayor and two trustee positions are open. Election will be held June 20.

Sherburne

No election this year.

Delhi

Mayor: Jeffrey A. Gearhart (current trustee), Daniel M. Ayres, Jessica Raber. Village trustee: Janet Tweed (incumbent), Ian Lamont (incumbent).

Fleischmanns

Mayor: Sam Gil (current trustee), Elizabeth Hughes. Village trustee: Miguel Martinez-Riddle, Yvonne Router, Todd Pascarella, Stewart Cohen (incumbent).

Franklin

Village trustee: John Wilson (incumbent).

Hancock

Village trustee: Shaun Shannon (incumbent), Shane Mielke.

Hobart

No election this year.

Margaretville

Mayor: John Hubbell (incumbent). Village trustees: Iris Mead (incumbent) and Sarah Hubbell (Incumbent).

Sidney

Mayor: Victor Tartaglia (current trustee), Raymond Baker Jr. (current trustee). Village trustee: Barry Macpherson (incumbent).

Stamford

Mayor: Robert Schneider (incumbent). Village trustee: James Kopp (incumbent).

Walton

Mayor: Edward Snow (incumbent). Village trustee: Eric Ball (incumbent), Nate Jamieson (incumbent).

Cooperstown

Village trustee: Joseph Membrino (incumbent), George Fasanelli.

Milford

Mayor: Brian Pokorny (incumbent). Village trustee: Michael Strong (incumbent).

Otego

Mayor: Ernest Kroll (incumbent).

Richfield Springs

Village trustee: Fred Culbert, Lucas Vanriper (incumbent).

Unadilla

Village trustee: Democrat candidates — Dwight Mott, Kaleigh Barber, Jacqueline Carey; Independent candidates — Carl G. French, Christopher J. Price.

Polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m.

