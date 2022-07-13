The inaugural Edward B. Chase Base Ball Classic will be played at noon Sunday, July 17, at Crawford Field in Hamden between the Delhi Polecats and Kingston Guards.
The two vintage base ball teams will compete using 1886 rules, Andy Landsman, a member of the Delhi Polecats, said. The Delhi team is one of three vintage teams in Delaware County and one of 400 teams in the country. The other two teams in Delaware County are the Bovina Dairymen and the Fleischmanns Mountain Athletic Club. Many of the Delhi players previous played on the Bovina team, he said.
The Polecats have "between 13 and 15 guys in the game any given week," he said. He said the team is a hobby for all of the players and expects 10 to 12 players at Sunday's game. "It's a great group of guys," he said.
Sunday will also be "a celebration of almost 200 years of baseball in Hamden," Landsman said. The classic was started this year in the hopes that in three years at the 200th anniversary, it can be a weekend event, he said. The town of Hamden will also be 200 years that year, so it might be part of a bigger festival, he said.
The first known printed mention of baseball was a Delaware Gazette article published in 1825, which read: "The undersigned‚ all residents of the new town of Hamden‚ with the exception of Asa Howland‚ who has recently removed to Delhi‚ challenge an equal number of persons of any town in the County of Delaware‚ to meet them at any time at the house of Edward B. Chace‚ in said town‚ to play the game of Bass-Ball‚ for the sum of one dollar each per game."
Landsman said the $1 entry fee "is equal to $30 in today's money." He also said he believes the person who took the advertisement for the paper heard base and thought it was "bass like the instrument, and that is why it was misspelled."
He said while the 1825 advertisement is the earliest known mention of an organized baseball game, the game of baseball has been mentioned in diaries written by people living in Massachusetts dating from the 1700s.
The exact location of the 1825 "bass-ball" game is not known, Landsman said, but the field the Delhi Polecats play their vintage base ball home games on, was a well-known ball field for town baseball games for several years. Crawford Field along Launt Hollow Road in Hamden was built by Don Crawford at his dairy farm in the 1930s or 1940s, Landsman said.
Crawford Field was the home of the Hamden Polecats men's team and Hamden Heifers women's team a previous Daily Star article said. Landsman said the Delhi team, which was formed in 2021 as the Delhi Vintage Base Ball team, took the polecats name to honor previous Hamden players.
One such player is Jack Pardee, who with his son Jason, who are both contractors, have "gotten the field up to snuff," Landsman said.
He said there is one set of aluminum bleachers, so he is encouraging people to bring either a blanket or chair to the game.
Landsman said parking will be available along one side of Launt Hollow Road and along Route 10 in the hamlet of Hamden. He said there will be hotdogs for sale and Catskill Brewery will be there selling beer.
