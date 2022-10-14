Volunteers recently spent two days building a new pavilion at Corbett Park and the community is invited to see it Saturday during a Halloween event.
The Corbett Community Corporation held fundraisers last year to replace the old pavilion that was built in the 1970s and needed replacing, Dawn D'Addezio, an organizer, said.
She said 15 volunteers worked from the early morning until sundown the first day to place all of the footers, posts, beams and roof joists. The second day, 10 volunteers placed all of the tin on the roof, she said.
"It was a good old fashioned barn raising," she said.
She said next spring the organization will decide whether the floor will be concrete or blacktop. The organization also wants to replace the outdated kitchen.
Once the pavilion is complete, it will be available for rent, she said. Over the years, the former pavilion held several family reunions, weddings, graduation parties, funerals and the Corbett hoedown.
To show off the new pavilion, there will be a Halloween event Oct. 15, from 4 to 9 p.m. There will be a haunted house, trunk or treat, costume contest for different age groups including adults, trunk or treat and a basket raffle.
"It's open to anyone," she said. "The more the merrier."
People who want to decorate their vehicles' trunks are asked to start setting up at 4:30 p.m. Trunk or treat will be from 5 to 7 p.m. and prizes will be awarded to the top three trunks. The costume contest will start after the basket raffle ends at 7 p.m. The organization will also sell refreshments, D'Addezio said.
The Corbett Community Corporation was founded in the 1970s to help people renovate their homes and preserve the history of Corbett, she said.
Corbett, which is three miles south of Downsville along River Road parallel to state Route 30, was founded when an acid factory was built there. The other draw to Corbett is its historic suspension bridge that connects Route 30 and Corbett Road, which runs through the hamlet. The hamlet has 50 homes, D'Addezio said.
“The smoke stack is still here,” D'Addezio said. “My husband's grandfather immigrated from Italy and worked at the acid factory.”
She said the acid factory supplied acid for batteries. Corbett also had a two-room school, which is now a community center, and a store and a depot when the railroad went through, she said.
She said the organization is trying to get the smoke stack and the school placed on the state and national list of historic places. But, first, the organization needs to change its IRS status, because the status it currently has makes it ineligible to receive grants.
