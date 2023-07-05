Some volunteers are still needed for the Army Innovative Readiness Training mission that will be held July 11-19 in Walton.
Residents will receive free medical, vision, behavioral and dental care at the O’Neill High School at 47-49 Stockton Avenue in Walton during the mission. People can also bring their pets for free veterinary care.
Delaware County Planning and Watershed Affairs Director Shelly Johnson-Bennett, who is heading the community partnership, said the spay and neuter clinics that are being offered in conjunction with and at SUNY Delhi are full, but pet owners can take their pets to the high school in Walton for wellness checks, rabies vaccinations and other vet services.
The U.S. Army Reserve, 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support), 8th Medical Brigade, 804th Medical Brigade, 405th/865th Field Hospital, 439th Multifunctional Medical Battalion from Staten Island and Boston, Massachusetts, will set up a simulated disaster zone that patients will be moved through. The army will set up on July 10 and provide the medical care in field conditions from July 11 through July 19. Bennett-Johnson said 100 military personnel will be on site.
According to the Healthy Delaware Facebook page, the clinic will be open the following hours: 1 to 4 p.m. July 11, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, and 19, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 15, and 18.
Delaware Opportunities Director Shelly Bartow offered her agency’s services and will coordinate the volunteers needed to help with parking and patient flow, she said.
People can sign up to volunteer on the Delaware Opportunities website or through the Healthy Delaware and Delaware County Facebook pages, Johnson-Bennett said. A link will take people to a list of jobs needed each day and what positions still have openings.
Volunteers are needed to pass out water to people standing in line, help move pets and people through the clinics, help people with parking, help people in the waiting areas, help serve food to volunteers, help community organizations set up their booths and help people check out.
In addition to the IRT, there will be a bridge dedication ceremony at Veterans Plaza along Delaware Street in Walton at 11 a.m. July 13. The bridge along Bridge Street will be formally dedicated to First Lieutenant Stephen H. Doane, the only Medal of Honor recipient from Delaware County. Members of the military will help dedicate the bridge.
Doane, who grew up in Walton and graduated from Walton High School, was killed March 25, 1969 while serving in the Army during the Vietnam War.
