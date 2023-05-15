The Delhi Village Police announced a Walton man was charged with attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor.
According to a media release, the Delhi Village Police, assisted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the State Police Computer Crimes Unit executed a search warrant May 12 at two residences in the town of Walton, where a quantity of electronic devices was seized by the police. During the execution of the search warrants, Joseph P. Hanley, 65, was arrested on a sealed indictment warrant issued by the Delaware County Supreme Court, the release said.
Hanley was charged by the grand jury with attempted endangering the welfare of a child, a Class B misdemeanor, and first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor, a class E felony, the release said. He was remanded to the Delaware County Jail pending arraignment before the Delaware County Supreme Court.
