A Walton native was inducted into the state Country Hall of Fame in Cortland on Sunday.
Larry Jamieson grew up around music as his dad, Arthur, owned the Walton Music Shop and was the high school band director. His father was also a caller at square dances around the country and he remembers attending square dances at farmhouses with dancers in each room with his father between calling the dance.
He said his father was also drafted into the Army during World War II and played in the Air Corps Band. “He came back from the war and taught 30 years,” he said. “He played all the band instruments. He also played the fiddle and accordion at dances. I heard him play Western music.”
However, “as a kid I liked rock ‘n roll. In high school my friends and I started a band called The Mustangs and we played all over Delaware County and Otsego County,” he said.
After high school he spent a year at the University of Miami studying music industry sales, because his father wanted him to take over the business from him, he said. “My heart wasn’t in it and I quit,” he said.
He said he moved back home and performed music. He said he was then drafted into the service during Vietnam. When he returned, he worked at the Victory supermarket and played country music around the county, he said.
He had his GI Bill and went to college in Oklahoma to earn his associates degree in country music because the college offered private lessons on the pedal steel guitar, an instrument he wanted to learn how to play, he said.
“It’s not an easy instrument to play, but it’s a lot of fun to play,” he said. You use both legs, knees and hands. It’s one of the most soulful instruments.”
At college, he met his wife Joanne, who was a music theory major, he said. They stayed in Oklahoma where she taught fourth grade and music and he first studied radio, television and film performance and worked in television production services, he said.
“We stayed in Oklahoma for seven years,” he said. “Then my dad called. He wanted to retire and wanted me to take over the store, so we moved back.”
He said in 1997 Rob Laing walked into the store saying he was starting a country band with Terri Whitney and asked him if he knew anyone who played the pedal steel guitar. “I said I did and Country Express was born.”
Jamieson said he played the pedal steel guitar for the band for 20 years until the bass player fell off the roof. He played bass for a while until Laing died and he became guitarist and singer of the band.
The band played all over the area and performed at the State Fair.
Jamieson said his favorite county performer was Merle Haggard because “most of the songs he sung, he wrote from personal experiences.”
He said mainstream country music today reminds him of southern rock music and he has become a fan of bluegrass music.
Jamieson said he sold his business to his son, Nathan, five years ago, but was minding the store on Prospect Street in Walton Thursday.
He said he retired from the band at the end of last year, and his long-time bandmate Ken Whitney nominated him for inclusion in the hall of fame. Ken is also the director of the hall of fame. Jamieson said Terri was inducted into the hall last year.
“It felt good,” he said about being inducted Sunday. “I’ve been doing it a lot of years.”
