A Walton native was appointed as deputy press secretary to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Dec. 11.
Christian Vitek, a 2019 graduate of O’Neill High School in Walton, said in an email, “It is the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of New York. Growing up in a low-income agricultural community I could have never imagined where my journey of public service would take me. Upon learning of my appointment I felt such pride — I am one of, if not the youngest deputy press secretary to ever serve a New York governor.”
He said being involved with different activities in high school spurred his “passion for public service. I recognized early on that public service is an effective avenue for social change and aiding disparities in our rural communities.”
He studied political science with a concentration in American politics and organizational leadership at the University at Albany and was able to intern at the state Capitol and the House of Representatives working on legislation, he said. “These experiential learning opportunities showcased the power legislation holds in improving daily life for so many low-income individuals and communities,” he said.
Vitek said “As a young, queer, and first-generation graduate, I recognize the historic nature of having a seat at the table.” He said he hopes to help rural communities in upstate New York while working for the governor. “For far too long our upstate communities have been stripped of their natural resources with little benefits reaped,” he said, and believes “Hochul understands what is needed to revitalize” upstate.
Vitek said his job duties require him “to execute effective communication strategies that promote policy and legislative priorities that benefit New Yorkers. This includes preparing press materials (releases, statements, event transcripts), assisting with outreach to news media, and performing research for preparation of information disseminated to the public with a daily team of six, and a larger team of approximately 15.”
