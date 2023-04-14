Walton native Cortnie Russell is honoring the past while believing in her future.
Russell, 42, launched YOLO Mercantile at 91 Townsend St., Walton, in June 2022. Russell said the shop is the realization of a long-held dream, and “the most perfect imperfect store”, according to yolomercantile.com.
“11 and a half years ago, my daughter was six months old, and I grew up in a business that my family had established, but I wanted to always build my own business,” she said. “I started looking at spaces that were available, and, unfortunately, at that time, it wasn’t the right moment. So, I continued to collect ideas for 11 and a half years. I always wanted a building with tin ceilings and a lot of history and nostalgia. Growing up in Walton, the village was booming, the storefronts were occupied, there were sidewalk sales and cute little shops. I enjoyed growing up in Walton and I wanted to bring back retail to this area.
“It’s called YOLO Mercantile, and YOLO is ‘you only live once,’” Russell continued. “Once I entered my 40s, I was like, ‘you know what, it’s time to chase the dream I’ve always had and go into this venture.’”
YOLO’s inventory, Russell said, reflects that sense of nostalgia and community.
“We have local products, like maple syrup; handmade cutting boards, toaster tongs and whittled wooden spoons; quilted items; locally made soap,” she said. “Then, we have a bunch of things I buy in: assorted food items; we have ceramicware and houseware items; home decor; candles; clothing; pillows; we have a children’s section with toys; lots of jewelry and pocketbooks. We have a lot of different fair-trade items and signs with what I call spicy, or witty, sayings. It’s an eclectic, witty giftshop and it’s very unique.”
Russell said that the locally made soaps and her “great” selection of motivational books have been especially popular, though customers are embracing her entire concept.
“Just being able to get an eclectic gift locally has been the main attraction,” she said. “People are so excited to have a store in town again. They’re excited that we carry local goods and local craftsmen are excited to have a place to sell their items, which I think is really important, because we never really had that before.
“It’s not even a store you need anything from; it’s more of a destination shop,” Russell continued. “You take a car ride, you get an ice-cream cone in town and stop at the shop. It’s really just to treat yourself and others. In general, it just makes people happy. They walk in, and it just has like a magical vibe.”
And customers, Russell said, represent a mix.
“It’s not even necessarily second homeowners; because it’s a destination shop, it’s the people that go out for a Sunday drive, from Binghamton, Franklin, Bovina, Hamden,” she said. “And all the local people are so supportive. It’s not just one group of people, but it’s been really well received locally, and that’s been awesome. I’ve focused on having price points for everybody, because I want everybody to be able to come in and shop.”
Russell said that her Friday night hours are an extension of that mentality. YOLO Mercantile is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays.
“When I was growing up, they always had sidewalk sales on Fridays, and stores would stay open late,” she said. “It was just really neat, because everybody was open, so staying open late on Friday night is something I believe in, and it’s nice to see families come down and browse, and there really is something for everyone — guys, girls, teens, kids — and a lot of people ride their bikes here, so we’re going to have a bike rack this summer.”
Russell said summer will also bring the return of “al fresco-style” macrame and dessert and paint and sip classes.
Russell said she hopes, too, to grow her inventory. In late February, Russell said, she expanded the shop, opening the second half of the building’s first floor. There will also be a “YOLO Fest” on June 10, she said, to mark the shop’s one-year anniversary.
“Eventually, we’re going to be bringing in local cheeses and we’ll expand our pantry area with soup mixes and dip mixes and barbecue rubs,” she said. “Also in the summer, we feature locally grown produce. That … is just another little dynamic I wanted to add to the business.”
Russell credited community backing and personal fulfillment with keeping her passionate.
“I walk in, and I still can’t believe this is happening, daily,” she said. “It’s a dream come true. So many people have made this possible, not just me. There’s the saying, ‘it takes a village,’ and you can have a store, but if the village doesn’t support it, what good is it? So, I am a firm believer in that.”
YOLO Mercantile is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday; 11 to 8, Friday; and 10 to 4, Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit yolomercantile.com or find “YOLO Mercantile” on Facebook.
