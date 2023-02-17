Students at Walton Central School taste-tested two tomato sauces prepared by SUNY Delhi culinary students on Friday, Feb. 17.
"Our visitors today from SUNY Delhi created two tomato sauces for you to try," Walton home and careers Teacher Jessica Backus-Foster said. "We want your input because this sauce will replace all the tomato sauce the cafeteria uses in pasta dishes, on pizza and on meatball subs."
Backus-Foster asked her eighth-grade students to first smell each sauce, look at the sauce to see the texture and color, taste each sauce and describe what they taste, whether it's sweet, salty or savory. Students then used their smart phones or tablets to scan a QR code to open a survey webpage to vote for their favorite sauce.
Students chose from two sauces made using local ingredients, created by SUNY Delhi culinary students, Chef Brianne Smith, a professor at SUNY Delhi, said. The sauces were made using Roma tomatoes from Weaver's Farm in Morris and basil and garlic from other local farms.
"We processed 11,000 pounds of tomatoes," Smith said and showed Walton students photos of SUNY Delhi students processing the tomatoes. Smith asked students what animal weighed 11,000 pounds before showing a picture of an elephant on the screen.
Smith said SUNY Delhi offered culinary students the opportunity to take an independent study course titled Farm to School Tomato Sauce Project and senior Freddy Rubano, of the Bronx, freshman Noah Heyn, of Davenport and junior Marissa Lombardi of Goshen, enrolled in the class.
From July to October, students processed the tomatoes as the farm grew the staggered crops, Smith said. This semester, students created the two sauces for students to try.
"Me and Marissa made the two sauces," Heyn said. "We blended the tomatoes more in one of the sauces to make it creamier."
Lombardi said, "Both have tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil and salt, but the quantities are slightly different."
One sauce was thicker than the other, with more chunks of tomatoes. The thicker sauce won the taste test on Friday. Walton student Kaya Stanton said it "tasted healthier," than the other one and she liked the texture. Aubrie Green and Anderson McEntee also said they liked that one better. All the students who tasted both sauces agreed both tasted better than the sauce the school uses now. The thicker sauce also won the taste test among first, second and seventh grade students at Sidney Central School on Wednesday, Backus-Foster said. During the taste test, teachers on their free period and high school students also tried both sauces.
Backus-Foster explained the differences to students. The sauce that won includes more salt, sugar and garlic, she said, and the other one had no added sugar. "Our biology is trained to like salty and sweet things, so it's not surprising you like that one more," she said.
The winning sauce will be prepared at SUNY Delhi and distributed to 11 school districts in the Delaware-Chenango-Madison-Otsego BOCES district, Rural Health Network Farm to School Coordinator for Food and Health Network Hannah Rion said. Besides Walton, the Afton, Bainbridge-Guilford, Downsville, Greene, Sidney, Norwich, Sherburne-Earlville and Unatego school districts and the Alan D. Pole and Harrold BOCES campuses will receive the tomato sauce. According to a PowerPoint presentation by Smith, Walton, Bainbridge-Guilford, Afton, Unatego and Sherburne-Earlville will receive 800 pounds, Downsville, Pole and Harrold campuses will receive 400 pounds, Sidney and Greene will receive 1,200 pounds and Norwich will receive 1,600 pounds of frozen sauce to use next school year.
Rion said DCMO BOCES received a grant from the state Department of Agriculture and Markets to distribute food grown by local farmers to the school districts. "We work with the 607 CSA Food Hub to coordinate between farms and school districts," Rion said. In addition to the tomato sauce, students at SUNY Delhi will prepare onions and potatoes for local districts this semester, Smith said.
