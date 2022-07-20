The town of Walton will celebrate its 225th anniversary Friday and Saturday.
The town was formed by an act of the state legislature on March 17, 1797 from a portion of the town of Franklin, Walton Town Clerk Ronda Williams said. “March would have been too cold,” she said. “We wanted a warmer event.”
During the first town meeting on April 4, 1797, Robert North was elected supervisor and David St. John was elected town clerk, she said. The first settlers to Walton included Dr. Platt Townsend, William Walton, North and Joshua Pine. Other early families included Stockton, White, Goodrich, Griswold, Freer and Howland. Another prominent family name is Ogden. William B. Ogden was born in Walton and moved to Illinois where he became the first mayor of Chicago, Walton Town Supervisor Joseph Cetta said.
The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Veterans Plaza along Delaware Street with the dedication of the Bridge Street bridge in honor of First Lieutenant Stephen H. Doane, the only Medal of Honor recipient from Delaware County, Williams said. The plaque will be housed permanently at the Veterans Plaza, Cetta said. A local bluestone cutter has donated the base for the plaque.
Both Cetta and Williams said Doane’s recognition was long overdue.
Doane, who grew up in Walton and graduated from Walton High School, was killed March 25, 1969 while serving in the Army during the Vietnam War.
According to his Medal of Honor citation, while serving as platoon leader, Doane and his company were engaged in a tactical operation and encountered enemy forces concealed in protected bunkers and trenches. Three soldiers were pinned down and one was seriously wounded by enemy crossfire, it said. One platoon tried to rescue the men, but failed, and small groups were dispatched to try to move close enough to destroy the enemy position and rescue the trapped men.
“1LT Doane, although fully aware of the danger of such an action, crawled to the nearest enemy bunker and silenced it,” the citation said. “He was wounded but continued to advance to a second enemy bunker. As he prepared to throw a grenade, he was again wounded. Undaunted, he deliberately pulled the pin on the grenade and lunged with it into the enemy bunker, destroying this final obstacle.”
His sacrifice allowed his company to rescue the trapped men without further casualties, the citation said. Doane was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor by President Richard Nixon.
Doane’s brothers, Michael, who now lives in South Carolina, and Eric, who now lives in Georgia, will speak at the dedication ceremony, Cetta said.
Other scheduled speakers Friday night are Assemblyman Joseph Angelino, R-Norwich, who sponsored the bill in the Assembly to rename the bridge, Delaware County Board of Supervisors Chair Tina Molé and Walton village Mayor Edward Snow. Cetta will be the master of ceremonies and will give closing remarks. Cetta said he and Williams have received phone calls from some of Doane’s classmates who said they will also attend the ceremony.
Following the dedication, there will be a reception at the Walton Firehouse at 61 West Street, Cetta said.
Saturday’s events will begin at 9 a.m. with a vendor fair at Veterans Plaza. There will be an antique tractor parade at 10 a.m. It will start at the Walton Central School bus garage and the Delaware County Behavioral Health Clinic on Delaware Street, go to Bridge Street, to Water Street to Veterans Plaza and back to the starting position, Williams said.
In addition to antique tractors, local 4-H groups and FFA members will march in the parade and there will be an antique fire truck, she said. Lorraine Miller has a horse carriage that was built in Walton by the More Brothers Carriage Company that will be drawn by Black Willow Valentino, a Delaware County bred Morgan horse, and driven by Joseph Hafele, she said.
In addition to the parade, the annual 4-H Rubber Duck Race will be held at noon, and will start at the Ogden Street bridge; there will be children’s games, including a bounce house on the village green space and the Walton Community Band will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Veterans Plaza. Williams said Tasty Swirl, Daisy Queens and McDonald’s have donated gift certificates to be given to the winners of the children’s games.
The Walton Historical Society will have a special exhibit at the Eells House at 9 Townsend Street.
Local businesses were also invited to participate in Saturday’s celebration by giving a discount or naming a food item in honor of the founders of Walton. Williams said she knew TA’s Place, Gramma D’s, Appliance Plus and Westlake Ace Hardware are all participating.
“With inflation, we left it up to them to decide if they wanted to participate,” she said.
