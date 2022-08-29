A Warwick man was arrested on charges that he allegedly sexually abused multiple juvenile victims, including some in the town of Andes.
The State Police Child Abuse Unit announced the arrest of John Olson, 59, in a Friday, Aug. 26, media release. The incidents alleged to have occurred at a daycare/foster care home in the town of Warwick in Orange County and town of Andes in Delaware County.
Also arrested was Joan Parks, 80, of the town of Mamakating. Parks was charged with failing to report child abuse as a mandated reporter, the release said.
The arrests were the result of a joint investigation by the State Police working in conjunction with Orange County Child Protective Services, the release said. It stemmed from allegations made that Olson sexually abused multiple juveniles in both Orange and Delaware counties.
On May 21, Olson was arrested in the town of Andes, and arraigned before the Middletown Town Court, for charges of predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A-II felony and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was remanded to the Delaware County Jail without bail, the release said.
Olson was indicted by a grand jury in May in Delaware County on the following charges: one count predatory sexual assault against a child, one count first-degree rape, a class B felony, one count first-degree criminal sexual act, a class B felony, one count first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class B felony, one count second-degree criminal sexual act, a class D felony, one count second-degree rape, a class D felony, and one count endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor and an arrest warrant was issued, the release said. On May 31, he was arraigned before the Delaware County Court on the above charges and continues to be remanded to the Delaware County Jail.
In June, he was indicted by a grand jury in Orange County on the following charges: one count first-degree attempted rape, a class C felony, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony, and two counts of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, class D felony and an arrest warrant was issued. On July 14, he was arraigned before Orange County Court and continues to be remanded to the Delaware County Jail, the release said.
It was discovered during the investigation that Parks, a clinical social worker and mandated reporter, allegedly failed to report the child sexual abuse when made aware.
On Aug. 22, she was arrested for one count failure to report child abuse, a class A misdemeanor and one count endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, the release said. She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to the Warwick Town Court on Sept. 6.
State Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Olson or Parks to contact the Orange County Child Abuse at the New York State Police at 845-291-2836 or 845-291-2810.
