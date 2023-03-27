Oneonta's Department of Public Service announced in a media release that it will be flushing water mains in high-service areas.
The flushing will occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, a media release said. Affected areas will include: Overlook Drive, Suncrest Terrace, College Terrace, West Street, Ravine Parkway (North and South), Clinton Street (above Monroe), College Park Drive, Blodgett Drive, Brigham Road, Carson Road, Crestmont Terrace, Woodside Avenue and Upper West Street.
Flushing in these areas is expected to be completed this week, with flushing in other areas to continue the following week.
During flushing, residents may experience a change in water color, pressure or volume, the release said. This is a common, temporary occurrence and is not cause for concern.
For additional information, please call the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100, or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
