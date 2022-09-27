Chainsaws and wood chippers could be heard Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, along South River Road in the town of Walton as residents and road crews cleaned up damage from a tornado that hit Sunday evening.
According to a media release, the National Weather Service in Binghamton confirmed with a storm survey, that a tornado moved through parts of the town of Walton on the evening of Sept. 25.
“We sent out a storm survey team,” Bryan Greenblatt, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said. He said the team spent Monday morning and early afternoon surveying the damage caused by the storm.
According to the release, the tornado began at 5:38 p.m. along Walton Mountain Road, and ended at 5:41 p.m., along South River Road. During the survey, tornado damage was first noted along Walton Mountain Road, where trees fell in a convergent pattern, the release said. Talking to several residents, winds came from multiple directions, with lawn furniture and part of a deck railing blown northwest while trees in the back yard were blown down facing southwest, the release said.
Sporadic tree damage can be seen along Walton Mountain Road, down to Bobs Brook Road and across state Route 10 to Shaw Automotive Repair. At the auto shop, a section of some metal roofing was torn off and thrown about 100 yards, the release said.
From there the damage picked back up across the West Branch of the Delaware River along South River Road, the release said. Sporadic tree damage continued along the south shore of the river to just south of South River Road with the worst tree damage occurring near the end of the tornado’s track. Up until this section, the damage from the tornado was rated EF0, which has winds of between 65 and 85 miles per hour. Many large trees were snapped or uprooted and fell in a cross-stitch pattern for a section of forest that was about 300 yards long and 50 yards wide where the EF1 damage was found, the release said. The estimated peak wind was 95 mph, the width of the tornado was 150 yards and the path of the tornado was 2.3 miles.
“Who expects a tornado to hit Delaware County?” Walton Town Supervisor Joe Cetta said. “I know it can happen, but it’s rare.”
Cetta, who is also a member of the Walton Fire Department, said the department had just cleaned up at a motor vehicle accident on state Route 206 when it started to rain, however there was no wind.
“When we got back to the station we received calls for multiple trees down on Walton Mountain Road and South River Road,” Cetta said. “Where we were, there was no wind. That’s how isolated the event was.”
The Trout Creek and Delhi fire departments assisted with Walton’s numerous calls, Cetta said. “I am not aware of anyone getting injured, thank God,” he said.
Greenblatt said the thunderstorm was weak, however, there was a little rotation in the atmosphere that caused the tornado to form.
South River Road was closed to through traffic Tuesday morning so road crews could finish taking care of the dozens of trees that were taken down by the tornado. Cetta estimated the highway department had to clear between 50 and 75 trees from the roadway. However, there were many more trees that fell in the woods. Near the intersection of South River Road and Powerline Road, Quintin McGraw, owner of McGraw Tree Service, was busy clearing away 15 trees from a property. “It’s a mess down through here,” he said.
