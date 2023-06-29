The Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting Jr. announced the arrest of a West Edmeston man following a domestic dispute on Saturday, June 24.
According to a media release, deputies arrested Spencer J. Cummings, 24, after an investigation into a domestic dispute that occurred in the town of Norwich. It is alleged that Cummings, assaulted and choked a female victim during the dispute.
Cummings was arrested without incident and charged with second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation, both class D felonies, and second-degree menacing and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, both class A misdemeanors. Cummings was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Part and remanded to the custody of the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division in lieu of $150,000 cash bail. Cummings is due back in the town of Norwich Court on a later date.
