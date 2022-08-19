Editor's note: This is the second of a two-part CNHI series on current state of reproductive rights.
Republicans in multiple conservative states have moved swiftly to ban most abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Now, reproductive rights advocates say there are growing fears that even more prohibitions could come.
Possibilities include bans on contraception, legislation that would stop people from traveling to other states to receive abortions or efforts to further crack down on people and companies who help people access abortion care, advocates and experts in Texas, Indiana and Missouri told CNHI.
Constitutional experts, though, warn some efforts being eyed may be legally questionable.
A new patchwork of abortion regulations has emerged since June, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states should set the framework for what, if any, abortions are allowed. Dozens of states have banned abortions, are trying to or are eyeing further restrictions.
Nationally, President Joe Biden’s administration has begun working, through executive orders, to figure out how to help pregnant people traveling for abortion care. The Democratic-controlled House approved legislation to protect the right to travel across state lines for an abortion, but it was blocked in the U.S. Senate.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has said people who live in anti-abortion states must remain free to seek that care in states where it is legal.
“Moreover, under fundamental First Amendment principles, individuals must remain free to inform and counsel each other about the reproductive care that is available in other states,” Garland said.
Traveling for abortions
Some critics have derided the scenario of states prohibiting pregnant patients from traveling for abortion services as hyperbolic, but it has already been attempted in Missouri.
Republican Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman from the St. Louis suburbs tried unsuccessfully last spring to prohibit out-of-state abortions by making it illegal for others to help a pregnant person get an abortion, “regardless of where the abortion is or will be performed.”
Proposed violations included providing transportation or telling the pregnant person about how to obtain an abortion.
“The pro-life generation will continue our work to protect the dignity of innocent life in state capitols across the United States and support women and families facing unexpected pregnancies,” Coleman said recently on social media.
In July, the Texas Freedom Caucus sent a letter to a Dallas-based law firm after it pledged to reimburse travel costs for employees who leave the state to obtain an abortion.
The caucus claimed the firm was in violation of a statute that makes it illegal to “(furnish) the means of procuring an abortion knowing the purpose intended.” It said lawmakers plan to introduce legislation next session that would impose additional civil and criminal sanctions on law firms that pay for abortions or abortion travel.
Fourteen other Texas lawmakers have said they plan to expand legislation to include all businesses that operate in Texas, and there are plans to draft legislation that would allow shareholders of publicly traded companies to sue executives for paying for abortion care.
Lawmakers in Texas also want to empower district attorneys to prosecute abortion cases outside of their counties to target those officials who have said they will not prosecute abortion cases.
Experts say these types of laws might not hold up if challenged in court.
Richard Albert, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin, said that if lawmakers draft bills that try to restrict out-of-state travel for those seeking an abortion, they will have “a very steep hill to climb.”
The U.S. Constitution makes it very difficult to impose such restrictions because Americans have a right to interstate travel. States can impose restrictions but must prove a compelling reason, the highest and most difficult threshold for a state actor to meet, Albert said.
Even so, Albert said he would not be surprised if Texas lawmakers attempt to pass a law anyway, even if it would eventually be found unconstitutional.
Other efforts
In Oklahoma, state Rep. Jim Olsen, an ardent abortion opponent, said he doesn’t foresee any legislative efforts to ban women from traveling to other states to get abortions. Such efforts, he said, are “arguably problematic.”
Nor does the Republican anticipate legislators will try to limit any contraceptives that prevent a pregnancy from starting.
But Oklahoma legislators may look at cracking down on doctors from other states who are prescribing medications sent by mail that induce abortions.
“I don’t know the absolute best way to handle that, but we tend to not look favorably on doctors who would supply that for women in Oklahoma to terminate the lives of their babies,” Olsen said.
He’s not yet sure if such a ban would impact women’s ability to access morning-after pills.
Mandy Hagseth, director of policy and advocacy for Missouri Family Health Council Inc., said Missouri lawmakers have tried to wrongly reclassify emergency contraception as abortifacients and to try to prevent the state’s Medicaid program from covering them.
Hagseth expects lawmakers to resurrect those attempts and more in the coming legislative session.
“It’s not possible — it’s probable,” she said. “We have reason to believe they will make good on that threat.”
In Indiana, Sharon Lau, the advocacy director for a South Bend clinic offering abortions, said she wouldn’t be surprised if Republicans try to implement restrictions on contraception, morning-after pills or other reproductive medicines.
Even in Kansas, where voters on Aug. 2 overwhelmingly affirmed a constitutional right to abortion, the conversation around abortion may be far from settled.
Kris Kobach, a former Kansas secretary of state and the Republican nominee for state attorney general in the November election, has pledged to “push for additional laws to make Kansas the most pro-life state in America.”
The nonprofit Kansans for Life echoed those sentiments after the Aug. 2 vote, without giving specifics about what might be proposed next.
“While the outcome is not what we hoped, our movement and campaign have proven our resolve and commitment. We will not abandon women and babies,” the group said in a statement. “This outcome is a temporary setback, and our dedicated fight to value women and babies is far from over.”
CNHI reporters Asia Ashley, Carson Gerber, Ali Linan, Joe Mahoney, Eric Scicchitano, Dave Sutor, Christian Wade and Emily Younker contributed to this report.
