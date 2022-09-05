Woman rescued after fall near Cherry Valley waterfall
Several agencies helped rescue a woman Saturday after she fell from a waterfall in Cherry Valley.
According to a media release, members from New York State Police at Richfield Springs were dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. Sept. 3, to assist Cherry Valley Fire with a hiker who had fallen from a waterfall down about 150-feet into a gorge near county Route 50 in the town of Cherry Valley.
The Springfield and Oneonta Fire Departments and and Otsego County EMS also responded to the scene, the release said. Rescuers hiked about a mile through a wooded area and along a creek to locate the 32-year-old woman from Troy.
The woman sustained multiple injuries and was given aid by EMS. The multi-agency effort pulled the woman to safety and she was airlifted by Life Net to Albany Medical Center. She was later released from the hospital, the release said.
