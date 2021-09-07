Woodstock Film Festival to kick off Sept. 29

WOODSTOCK — The Woodstock Film Festival has announced its full lineup, with 45 feature films and 85 shorts, panels and more for its 22nd anniversary, taking place Sept. 29 to Oct. 3 at indoor and outdoor venues in Woodstock, Kingston, Saugerties and online.
Among panel guests at this year’s festival will be actors Matt Dillion, Kelsey Grammer, and Tim Blake Nelson.
The festival’s kickoff screening of the film, “Fanny: The Right to Rock,” directed by Bobbi Jo Hart, will be followed by a concert that is set to include Fanny members June Millington and Brie Darling, along with guest musicians John Sebastian, Gail Anne Dorsey and others.
The centerpiece film this year is “Flee,” directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen. The closing night film is “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” directed by Will Sharpe, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy. Additionally, four of the feature films in this year’s program were filmed primarily in the Hudson Valley.
The festival will also present a series of panels with prominent industry figures, as well as live musical and comedy performances and other special events.
Festival officials said in a press release that each year the festival draws more than 10,000 film enthusiasts, filmmakers, and those “with a passion for visual storytelling to New York’s scenic Hudson Valley region, nurturing a burgeoning local film industry that attracts top tier product
This year’s five-day festival is made up of 45 feature films, including 11 world premieres, six U.S. premieres, eight east coast premieres, and six New York premieres, as well as 85 shorts. Programming will also include more than 10 music-centric films, including documentaries focusing on such artists ass all-female, Filipina-American garage band Fanny, The Velvet Underground, Cuban scat singer, songwriter and tropical soul man Francisco Fellove, Alanis Morissette, Joe Cocker and Miles Davis.
The lineup will also pay tribute to two filmmakers who died recently: Academy Award-winning documentarian Leon Gast of Woodstock, and Emmy award-winning editor Lewis Erskine.
Dedicated to gender parity, over 40% of the films in this year’s festival are directed by women, the festival said.
Special guests include this year’s Honorary Maverick Award recipient Roger Ross Williams; Honorary Trailblazer Award recipient Tom Quinn, chief executive officer and founder of NEON; Fiercely Independent Award recipient Eliza Hittman; actors Kelsey Grammer, Matt Dillon, Kelly Jenrette, David Gallo, Greg DePaul, Tim Blake Nelson; filmmakers Stanley Nelson, Ry Russo-Young, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chinn, musicians Kara DioGuardi, explorer Will Steger, scientist Peter B. de Menocal, and more.
The four feature films in this year’s program filmed primarily in the region include “The Shuroo Process,” directed by Emrhys Cooper; “Porcupine,” directed by M. Cahill; “Foxhole,” directed by Jack Fessenden; and “The Winter House,” directed by Keith Boynton.
A luncheon will feature a moderated panel discussion, “When Real Life Impacts Reel Life,” showcasing the short film competition winners, while two panels inspired by films premiering at the festival will focus on the subjects of mental health.
Advance single admission tickets are available for purchase online at woodstockfilmfestival.org, by calling (845)-810-0131; or at the festival box office, 13 Rock City Road in Woodstock starting Sept. 2. A limited number of full festival passes are available for purchase online or at the box office.
The box office will be open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the festival, the box office will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office until four hours prior to the event. All attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks are required other than when eating or drinking.
For the full lineup, visit woodstockfilmfestival.org/
