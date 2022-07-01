A large crowd gathered at the Worcester firehouse Friday morning to watch the Worcester Fire District break ground on its firehouse expansion project.
Desiree Keever, chair of the board of commissioners for the fire district welcomed and thanked everyone, especially the voters for approving the $1.25 million construction project.
Kevin Shalor, who oversaw the project, said they started the project five years ago when “we asked what the community needed.”
The 6,500-square-foot expansion will house offices, a kitchen and community meeting rooms, and the existing building will also be renovated for safety, Keever said. This will allow for “clean” and “dirty” areas, she said.
During an April interview, Keever said the primary goal is to “eliminate cross-contamination of carcinogens and toxins from emergency scenes and vehicle exhaust from the meeting, training, administrative and crew areas. The remodel will allow first responders to fully decontaminate themselves at the station.”
Keever also thanked Don VanEtten, president and director, and the other members of the Robinson-Broadhurst Foundation, Inc. who attended the ceremony. The Robinson-Broadhurst Foundation donated $1.5 million to the building project.
VanEtten said the foundation was looking for projects it could help in the communities it serves and when they found out about the expansion of the firehouse, they thought it would be a good project. “When they came before the board and presented their project, we were sold,” he said.
In addition to the donation from the foundation, the fire district received donations from other area foundations, businesses, individuals and from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Shalor said they received money from FEMA to improve the ventilation system in the building.
The expansion will also include the bell from the original firehouse. The bell was removed in 1977 by Mary Teller’s father.
“He said the bell needs to stay with the fire department,” Teller said. “My dad got the bell down and it was stored at his home.”
Keever said the bell will be restored and placed in a cupola at the firehouse.
She said the expansion will be built using local companies. “The furthest one is from Sidney,” she said.
She said barring lengthy shipping or material delays, the building should be completed by December.
At that time there will be an open house, she said.
