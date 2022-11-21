Residents of the Worcester Central School District will vote on a $6.977 million capital project Dec. 14.
The proposed capital project is the result of a 2020 building condition survey that “revealed areas in need of improvement,” Worcester Superintendent Tim Gonzales said. “Continual and renewed upgrades are necessary for the safety and security of the district’s buildings, students and staff.”
The proposed project would include site work, improvements to the main building and improvements to the bus garage.
The site work would include an oil tank replacement, softball scoreboard, drainage and front lawn improvements, main entrance sidewalk repairs and security for the playground area for a total of $782,000, information on the school’s website said.
The main building work would include replacing the sewer line, air conditioning work in the kitchen and gymnasium, redesigning the front office, security system upgrades, including access doors, replacing the carpet, exterior painting, replacing fluorescent lights with LED lights, installing an emergency generator and installing a weight room for an estimated total cost of $2,974,445, the website said.
“We currently don’t have a weight room, so this will be a new addition for our students to use both in physical education classes, as well as for our interscholastic athletic teams,” Gonzales said.
According to the website, the bus garage improvements would include, improvements to the parking lots in front and rear of the bus garage, replacing the boiler, working on on fuel island, replacing interior doors, replacing fluorescent lights with LED lights, fixing the bathroom and upgrading security for a total of $777,400.
He said the parking lot repair and replacement “will be the result of repairing the main sewer line that will run down the exterior portion of part of the building. The main concern is replacing the very aged sewer line before it becomes compromised.”
The project would also include design fees, incidental costs and a 10% cost overrun on materials totaling $2,446,656.
According to a newsletter posted on the school’s website, taxes will not be increased as the district will use money from its capital reserve fund and will receive 84.3% from the state.
If voters approve the project, designs would be submitted to the state Education Department between January and June of next year, with the expected approval by November. Construction would start in late spring of 2024, the website said. Construction is expected to continue through 2025.
There will be a community “coffee chat” in the school cafeteria from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30, for residents to ask questions about the project, Gonzales said.
