The town of Worcester’s history is on display at two Interstate 88 rest areas thanks to the work of the Worcester Historical Society.
The historical society first put signs up at the two rest areas 22 years ago to highlight the history to visitors, a media release said. Signs shared a brief history of Worcester, which had its first settlements established in 1740, and was incorporated more than 50 years later. The signs were made to last about five years, the release said.
According to Diane Addesso, a trustee on the historical society’s board, the old signs were “faded and very limited in the information displayed,” so the group decided it was time to update the signs. A grant from the Robinson-Broadhurst Foundation funded the new signs, the release said.
Addesso, a graphic designer, created the signs with some help. “The design took a few weeks,” she said. “Printing took another couple of weeks.” The signs were printed by Prolifig, a company in Edmeston. Due to construction on I-88, it took a while to get the signs installed. The signs were installed last month, Addesso said.
The society “decided to include the ‘Prominent Personalities’ to add a more colorful aspect of the town’s history,” she said. “A trustee of the Worcester Historical Society, Lawrence A. DeLong, wrote the text. The society wanted enough of the basic history without having to read too much. It was a challenge to get it into a few paragraphs. Mr. DeLong is a very good writer.”
Both showcase information on prominent Worcester personalities including Seth Flint, the bugler for Gen. Ulysses S. Grant; Timothy Murphy, Revolutionary War hero of the Battle at Saratoga; Lewis Waterman, inventor of the Waterman fountain pen; and Jim Konstanty, World Series pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Local residents can also read Worcester’s historical notes on a smaller version of the updated sign at the Route 7 picnic area on the west end of the town, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.