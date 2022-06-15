The Worcester-Schenevus Library will host the 50th annual Strawberry Festival on Saturday, June 18.
“It’s our first year hosting,” Library Director Anne Nassar said. “We expect a lot of people.”
The First Presbyterian Church of Worcester, which is next door to the library, hosted the event for the first 49 years. The church closed within the past year and Nassar said the library decided to take over the hosting duties. She said the library has been planning the event for “several months.”
The festival will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature the traditional homemade biscuits and fresh strawberries people have come to love, she said. The strawberry shortcake will be topped off with whipped cream donated by Stewart’s Shops.
With the abundance of local strawberries this time of year, the strawberries served are fresh and not frozen, she said.
There are signup sheets at the library at 170 Main St. in Worcester for anyone who wants to help prepare the strawberries and biscuits or help serve at the festival.
“We have a bunch of people volunteering to help us that day,” she said, including both of her children.
During the festival, the Worcester Central School Jazz Band and Chorus will provide entertainment.
In addition to the strawberry treats, there will be a Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q chicken dinner starting at 11 a.m.
“Wherever they go, you get a crowd,” she said.
Worcester will also have its annual town-wide garage and lawn sales Saturday. The Eastern Otsego Farmers Market will be held in nearby Schenevus.
New this year is a book giveaway for children. Nassar said she applied for and received books from The Lisa Libraries of Kingston. She said the library received board books for toddlers, and other age-appropriate literature the way up to young adult books.
Nassar said she hoped people would come out to the event Saturday. “It’s really a fun event for everybody in the community,” she said.
