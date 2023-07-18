Work to replace a culvert on state Route 10 in the town of Jefferson began Tuesday, July 18, the state Department of Transportation announced.
The culvert over Middle Brook, just north of the hamlet of Jefferson, will be replaced, which will necessitate a detour.
The signed detour will take drivers to Main Street/county Route 2A, to North Harpersfield Road, which is county Route 2A, to Fuller Road/county Route 67 back to state Route 10. The detour is about three miles, the announcement said.
The construction is expected to last 10 weeks.
