A write-in candidate for a village trustee seat was successful in the village of Deposit election on March 7.
Village Clerk/Treasurer Karen Budine said in an email incumbent Dean Price, who represented the town of Sanford side of the village, received 27 votes, while John O'Connor received 28 write in votes.
Incumbent Harry Warner, who represents the town of Deposit side, received 35 votes, while Ken Keefe received 17 write in votes.
