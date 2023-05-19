About 20 young farmers attended the first of a three-day workshop in Charlotteville about using draft horses on their farm Friday, May 19.
Tianna Kennedy, owner of Star Route Farm on county Route 40, said the workshop, Draft Horse Teamster Training 101, will discuss ways farmers can use draft horses for their farms and forests. The workshop was sponsored by the Catskills Young Farmers and Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship, and featured presentations by members of the Draft Animal Power Network, she said.
The class was geared toward beginning farmers, aspiring teamsters, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, LGBTQ and women.
As the fuel and equipment costs continue to rise, many farmers are looking for more sustainable and economical sources of farm power, a media release about the class said. Over the three days, beginning farmers will learn the basics of horse care, ground driving, hitching and teamwork. Participants will also consider how horses fit into a larger farm business plan as both an expense and potential income stream — from logging to sleigh rides.
Iris Fen-Gillingham of Gael Roots Community Farm said she attended the workshop because, “I’m really interested in learning about traditional agricultural practices of the Catskill region.” She also said she wanted to take the course in case the educational farm she works at wants to have draft horses on the farm. It also allowed her to “connect with other young farmers.”
Kennedy said new farms are becoming smaller, so it may make sense to use a draft horse to plow than a tractor. Using draft horses to log in the winter is also more beneficial to the environment, she said. “It would be nice not to use diesel machinery.”
Sara Dougherty, Canastota Creek Stable Manager, was one of the instructors, and she talked about horse health Friday afternoon, especially the importance of horses’ hooves. She demonstrated how to clean hooves, how to take a horse’s temperature, and count respirations and heartbeats.
Kennedy allowed her two 17-year-old Belgian horses Jake and Abby to be handled by the participants and instructor Dougherty. She said Donn Hewes of Northland Sheep Dairy will bring his draft horse team and talk about hitching and driving his team.
The event was free, and stipends were available for beginning farmers, the release said.
