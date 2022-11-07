Members of the Oneonta Common Council Legislative Committee discussed high density residential zoning and historic preservation during its Monday, Nov. 7, meeting.
The committee discussed whether to allow apartments in the Residental-3 zone to offer short-term housing. Most of the apartments in the R-3 zone are 10-month rentals, and by allowing short-term rentals, the landlords could rent the apartments the other two months of the year, Code Enforcement Officer Stephen Yerly said.
Council Member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, asked Yerly what the variance would accomplish. Yerly said the variance may help with the housing shortage, by allowing landlords to rent their apartments short-term.
Rissberger said, “If anybody had a vacancy, they would be able to rent their apartment for a week at a time.”
Yerly answered, “Yes.”
“I don’t know how I feel about that,” Rissberger said. “That’s different than opening up houses for summer rentals.”
The committee also discussed whether to move some properties in the R-3 zone, such as the zone that includes Hillside Commons, near the colleges into a university zone. The university zone would allow short-term rentals.
Rissberger said he saw a downside to allowing for short-term rentals, as apartment complexes in the R-3 zones that offer year-round housing to families, might take units out to make them short-term housing.
Rissberger said he would like to hear other council members’ opinions about the change and suggested bringing it up at the next council meeting.
The committee also discussed tax exemptions for historic properties and creating a Certified Local Government Status through the State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
Yerly said that in order for the city to offer the tax exemption, they must be a certified local government.
Yerly gave an example of a house worth $80,000 whose homeowner completes a home improvement project, such as replacing the porch. Once the renovation is complete, the homeowner can apply for a tax credit to offset the money spent on the renovations. For the first five years, the homeowner doesn’t pay tax on what the property is worth after the improvement, then over the next five years after that, the tax is incrementally added on by 20% until the 10th year and the person pays the full tax on the property, he said.
The board also discussed the CLG program. The program would require the formation of an architectural review board where homeowners living in historic districts in the city would have to appear before renovations could be done to the building.
Rissberger said he was in favor of forming a CLG and asked what the next step would be. Yerly said he would discuss the proposal with City Attorney David Merzig. He would also send the tax exemption and CLG resolutions to SHPO to review to make sure no changes need to be made.
