EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 39 7 5 83 192 111
Toronto 52 31 13 8 70 175 141
Tampa Bay 50 32 16 2 66 179 152
Buffalo 50 26 20 4 56 186 170
Florida 53 25 22 6 56 185 184
Ottawa 50 24 23 3 51 151 159
Detroit 49 21 20 8 50 147 165
Montreal 51 20 27 4 44 134 189
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 51 34 9 8 76 173 136
New Jersey 50 33 13 4 70 176 135
N.Y. Rangers 50 28 14 8 64 162 133
Washington 53 27 20 6 60 166 152
Pittsburgh 50 25 16 9 59 163 154
N.Y. Islanders 54 27 22 5 59 154 145
Philadelphia 52 21 22 9 51 143 164
Columbus 51 15 32 4 34 131 198
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 52 29 13 10 68 176 135
Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137
Minnesota 49 27 18 4 58 153 141
Colorado 49 27 18 4 58 152 135
Nashville 49 24 19 6 54 138 146
St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185
Arizona 51 17 28 6 40 134 179
Chicago 49 15 29 5 35 120 179
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 52 30 18 4 64 165 149
Seattle 50 29 16 5 63 177 155
Los Angeles 53 28 18 7 63 173 183
Edmonton 51 29 18 4 62 192 165
Calgary 51 24 17 10 58 164 158
Vancouver 50 20 26 4 44 170 201
San Jose 52 16 25 11 43 161 199
Anaheim 52 17 29 6 40 130 210
Thursday's Games
Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.
Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Vancouver at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Calgary at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.
Nashville at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
