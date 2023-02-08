EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 51 39 7 5 83 192 111

Toronto 52 31 13 8 70 175 141

Tampa Bay 50 32 16 2 66 179 152

Buffalo 50 26 20 4 56 186 170

Florida 53 25 22 6 56 185 184

Ottawa 50 24 23 3 51 151 159

Detroit 49 21 20 8 50 147 165

Montreal 51 20 27 4 44 134 189

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 51 34 9 8 76 173 136

New Jersey 50 33 13 4 70 176 135

N.Y. Rangers 50 28 14 8 64 162 133

Washington 53 27 20 6 60 166 152

Pittsburgh 50 25 16 9 59 163 154

N.Y. Islanders 54 27 22 5 59 154 145

Philadelphia 52 21 22 9 51 143 164

Columbus 51 15 32 4 34 131 198

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Dallas 52 29 13 10 68 176 135

Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137

Minnesota 49 27 18 4 58 153 141

Colorado 49 27 18 4 58 152 135

Nashville 49 24 19 6 54 138 146

St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185

Arizona 51 17 28 6 40 134 179

Chicago 49 15 29 5 35 120 179

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 52 30 18 4 64 165 149

Seattle 50 29 16 5 63 177 155

Los Angeles 53 28 18 7 63 173 183

Edmonton 51 29 18 4 62 192 165

Calgary 51 24 17 10 58 164 158

Vancouver 50 20 26 4 44 170 201

San Jose 52 16 25 11 43 161 199

Anaheim 52 17 29 6 40 130 210

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vancouver at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Calgary at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video