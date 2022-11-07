221111_ws_drugbust_photo.jpg

The Budget Inn on state Route 23 on Oneonta’s Southside, shown here on Monday, Nov. 7, was the scene of a drug bust that resulted in nine arrests and the seizure of a large quantity of drugs.

 Vicky Klukkert | The Daily Star

State Police said nine people were arrested late last week following a pair of drug raids at an Oneonta motel.

According to a media release, numerous arrests were made and drugs were seized after search warrants were executed at Budget Inn Motel on Oneonta’s Southside.

An investigation conducted by the Troop C Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team and the city of Oneonta Police Department began after numerous complaints of drug activity and overdose investigations, the release said.

Members of Troop C Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Oneonta Police Department, with the assistance of the Community Stabilization Unit, Troop C Counter Intelligence Unit, members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, uniformed troopers and members of the Special Operations Response Team “executed numerous search warrants” on Nov. 3 and 4 at the motel on state Route 23 in the town of Oneonta.

Troopers said nine people were arrested for charges including A-II criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, class B felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, class E felony criminal nuisance in the first degree and class A misdemeanor criminal trespass in the second degree.

State Police Troop C spokeswoman Trooper Aga Dembinska said Monday that names of those arrested are not yet being released “as it will jeopardize our continued investigations.”

Items seized, according to the release, included:

• About 14 grams of methamphetamine;

• About 3.5 grams of cocaine;

• About 130 grams of heroin/fentanyl;

• About five grams of crack cocaine;

• About 100 individual glassine envelopes of heroin packaged for sale;

• About 86.5 grams of ecstasy pills;

• About two grams of methamphetamine/fentanyl;

• Syringes loaded with heroin/fentanyl;

• Suboxone strips;

• Clonazepam pills;

• Unidentified pills;

• Packaging materials and scales.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

