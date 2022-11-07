State Police said nine people were arrested late last week following a pair of drug raids at an Oneonta motel.
According to a media release, numerous arrests were made and drugs were seized after search warrants were executed at Budget Inn Motel on Oneonta’s Southside.
An investigation conducted by the Troop C Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team and the city of Oneonta Police Department began after numerous complaints of drug activity and overdose investigations, the release said.
Members of Troop C Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Oneonta Police Department, with the assistance of the Community Stabilization Unit, Troop C Counter Intelligence Unit, members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, uniformed troopers and members of the Special Operations Response Team “executed numerous search warrants” on Nov. 3 and 4 at the motel on state Route 23 in the town of Oneonta.
Troopers said nine people were arrested for charges including A-II criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, class B felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, class E felony criminal nuisance in the first degree and class A misdemeanor criminal trespass in the second degree.
State Police Troop C spokeswoman Trooper Aga Dembinska said Monday that names of those arrested are not yet being released “as it will jeopardize our continued investigations.”
Items seized, according to the release, included:
• About 14 grams of methamphetamine;
• About 3.5 grams of cocaine;
• About 130 grams of heroin/fentanyl;
• About five grams of crack cocaine;
• About 100 individual glassine envelopes of heroin packaged for sale;
• About 86.5 grams of ecstasy pills;
• About two grams of methamphetamine/fentanyl;
• Syringes loaded with heroin/fentanyl;
• Suboxone strips;
• Clonazepam pills;
• Unidentified pills;
• Packaging materials and scales.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
