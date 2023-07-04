A new restaurant wants to bring the culture, art and food of the people in a remote area of the Himalayas to Cooperstown.
Cousins Nawang Gurung and Dasang Gurung opened Norbu at 149 Main St. in Cooperstown a few weeks ago.
The restaurant, located in the former space of Alex’s World Bistro, has two service areas.
A food bar on Main Street serves its signature momos — Himalayan steamed dumplings filled with meat or vegetables with herbs and spices — and bubble tea, enticing passersby with baseball-themed flavors like Ken Matcha, the Tarobinson, Milk Tea Mantle, Yogi Berry and Joe DiMango.
The entrance to dining room, decorated with scenic photos of the Gurungs’ Himalayan village and cultural items, is around the corner in the alleyway.
Since opening just a few weeks ago, they’ve been selling about one thousand dumplings every day, Nawang Gurung said.
“It’s not only a place to eat,” he said, “but also to feel the different vibe of culture, of the Himalayas, what these people are coming from.”
The Gurungs are from Mustang, a district in northern Nepal that is so remote — ignored by China, overlooked by Nepal for many years — it was only open to outsiders in 1980s, ensuring the authentic culture, customs and traditions had all been preserved.
The current photography exhibit by Jaroslav Poncar features panoramic and still photos of Mustang — mountains, temples and ornately tiled ceilings.
The restaurant is a family-run operation, headed by Nawang Gurung, who came to the United States in 2007 and Dasang Gurung, who arrived in 2015, and various brothers and cousins.
Nawang Gurung is married with two young daughters.
“I thought [Cooperstown] would be suitable for all of us to grow together as a family,” Nawang Gurung said, “and also the environment itself is so good. It’s rich in culture, but also it’s not an isolated area. It feels like a small town, even in the winter it’s not empty. You can see the people moving here and there.”
Nawang said that while they’ve been committed to buying what they can locally, it’s been a challenge to find culturally ethnic food, having to travel to Albany for supplies.
“But still, we’re very excited [about] this adventure journey, to know that we can make it possible,” he said. “Nothing’s impossible.”
The menu at Norbu, which means “jewel” in Tibetan, consists of a variety of original food, “authentic food but with a contemporary touch,” Nawang Gurung said.
At the helm in the kitchen is Michelin-starred chef Peter Beck, of Stamford, Connecticut, who boasts long illustrious career as a cook and consultant for eight Indian restaurants in New York City.
Beck helped to diversify Indian cuisine served in restaurants to include dishes from regions beyond the popular north, from introducing seafood and coconut dishes to popularizing health-conscious vegetarian options.
“The Indian vegetarian food was very much appreciated,” Beck said, “because if you see in any other cuisine, vegetation [dishes] are there, but it’s only either sauteed or boiled, but India has good combination of spices, so it gives you more flavor, more adaptable to eat.”
Nawang Gurung has studied at colleges and universities in Dallas, Boston and New Haven, but credits a linguist who teaches language in Queens College in New York City, and is a part-time resident of Hartwick, with urging him to move to Cooperstown.
“I do a lot of documenting and archiving the language loss and the cultural change of the South Asian communities, especially Tibetan communities,” he said, adding that he’s had articles published on his cultural archivism.
Dasang Gurung has studied international relations at Florida Atlantic University. What brought them both to New York was family.
“This is the place we want to start with,” Nawang Gurung said, “and this is the place where we can do something for the community.”
Norbu’s summer hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. For parties of six or more, call to make a reservation at 607-282-4218. Find Norbu on Instagram at @norbucooperstown.
