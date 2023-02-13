Norwich St. Baldrick’s has announced its 2023 head-shaving fundraiser to fight childhood cancers will be in-person for the first time since March of 2020.
According to a media release, the event will be held Saturday, March 18, at American Legion Post 189 at 29 Sheldon St. in Norwich, beginning at 1 p.m.
“We are so excited to be able to have everyone in one place again this year,” said spokeswoman Jamie Burchill. “One of the positive things that came out of the pandemic is that we have someone that is willing to donate his time to stream our event live. So, if there is a person that just is not comfortable enough or has health issues but still wants to be part of the event, we can offer a solution.”
Matt Jenne, of Sherburne, has volunteered his time and equipment since 2021 to help the event go on for the last few years, the release said.
Burchill, along with a committee of seven, works all year on this fundraising event, soliciting local businesses and groups’ support, the release said.
“I set the event goal much higher than we have in the past because we crushed it in 2022. Sometimes I get a little overzealous,” Burchill said. The 2022 goal was $31,000 and the event raised a record-breaking amount of $54,860. “Our goal for this year is $50,00 so getting corporate sponsors was vital this year. But I have total faith in our shavees and their ability to help us meet our goal,” she said.
To date, the event has 21 shavees registered and has raised more than $8,000. Those interested in participating may visit Stbaldricks.org/events/Norwich2023 to register or donate.
Donations raised at events such as the one in Norwich have made it possible for St. Baldrick’s to fund more than $305 million, making it the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, according to the release.
Visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/Norwich2023 or find the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NorwichStBaldricks for more information.
