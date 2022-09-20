State Sen. Peter Oberacker. R-Schenevus, toured Bassett Healthcare Network’s New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health on Tuesday to recognize National Farm Safety Week.
“New York farmers face countless daily challenges yet continue to deliver, providing us all with fresh, locally grown food while fueling our state’s number one industry,” Oberacker said in a media release. “Making certain our farmers have proper safety equipment is crucial and that is why I am a strong advocate for the programs administered by the New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health).”
As part of the 2022-23 state budget, NYCAMH’s New York Rollover Protection System Rebate program received $250,000, while its John May Farm Safety Fund received $100,000, the release said.
The ROPS Rebate Program has outfitted more than 1,900 tractors in New York state with rollover protection. The ROPS Rebate Program has expanded nationally. The National ROPS Rebate Program is administered by NYCAMH’s Northeast Center for Occupational Health and Safety – Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing.
According to the release, the John May Farm Safety Fund provides matching grants to small and medium-sized farms to make necessary safety improvements. The application process includes a review by a NYCAMH farm safety specialist to determine hazards and offer solutions to reduce risk of injury.
Julie Sorensen, director of NEC and NYCAMH said, “State support of the ROPS program and the relatively new John May Farm Safety Fund helps ensure that more farmers finish their work safely each day. As we strive to meet growing needs and educate others in Albany about the importance of these farm safety programs, Senator Oberacker’s advocacy is greatly appreciated. Helping farmers do their job safely improves life on the farm and life for all.”
A farmer’s risk of dying on the job is five times higher than that of the average American worker and tractor overturns are the primary cause, the release said. In the event of a rollover, the use of ROPS and a seatbelt reduces the risk of fatal and non-fatal injury by 99 percent. Use of ROPS without a seatbelt is less effective, but still reduces the risk of death or serious injury by 70 percent. Tractors built after 1985 have built-in rollover protection, but many older models are still in use today.
“The wellbeing of our farm workers is vital to our communities across Central New York. They are the lifeline to our healthy food resources, supporting the health needs of millions. As we celebrate National Farm Safety Week, we are so proud of NYCAMH’s critical mission to keep farm workers safe and healthy and extend our gratitude to Senator Oberacker for his support,” Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network, said in the release.
Farmers interested in more information on any of NYCAMH’s programs should check online at www.nycamh.org.
