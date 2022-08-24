State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, won a narrow victory in the primary election for the Republican Party nomination in the new 51st Senate District.
According to unofficial totals posted on the state Board of Elections website Wednesday morning, Oberacker led Terry Bernardo, R-Accord, 10,398 to 9,371 with all districts reporting. Turnout was light, with fewer than 20,000 of the 74,689 active enrolled Republicans in the district voting.
In a Tuesday night media release, Oberacker said, “I am thrilled with the victory, the tremendous level of support — especially in new portions of the district — and look forward to a second win on November 8.”
Oberacker will face Eric Ball, a Democrat and village of Walton trustee, in the general election in November.
“New York State is losing people at a record pace due to out of touch Albany politicians who raise taxes, take away Constitutional rights, and put criminals first. These are not the values that people who live and work in the 51s Senate District, or across the state, subscribe to and I will continue to push back against these destructive policies,” Oberacker said in the release.
Oberacker, a former town councilman, town supervisor and county representative, is seeking his second term as state senator. He will also appear on the Conservative party line in the general election.
The new 51st Senate district is composed of Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie and Sullivan counties, and parts of Broome, Chenango and Ulster counties.
Ryan wins seat in Congress
Democrats held on to the Congressional seat once held by Antonio Delgado in a special election Tuesday, and primary elections decided the party nominees for the two congressional districts that cover our area.
In the special election to fill the vacant 19th District seat, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, a Democrat, defeated Republican Marcus Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, 65,943 to 62,952, according to unofficial totals posted by the state Board of Elections.
Ryan will serve through the end of the year, but, because of redistricting, will run for the 18th District seat in November. That district does not include any of The Daily Star coverage area.
Molinaro, meanwhile will be the GOP candidate for the new 19th District, which includes Delaware and Chenango counties and parts of Otsego County. His opponent will be Josh Riley, an Ithaca Democrat who defeated Jamie Cheney, a Hudson Valley business owner in Tuesday’s primary.
Redistricting will bring Schoharie County and northern Otsego County into the 21st District, where Matt Castelli, a Glens Falls Democrat and former federal counter-terrorism official, won the right to challenge Republican incumbent Elise Stefanik.
Castelli defeated Matt Putorti, a North Country lawyer, in Tuesday’s primary election.
