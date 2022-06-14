The following is an index of the Celebrations of Life submitted to The Daily Star during the past week. Read The Daily Star or visit obituaries.thedailystar.com for full obituaries, death notices and funeral, graveside and memorial services.

Harold Canute Buckingham Jr., 91, Bloomfield, Connecticut

Etta Mae Crawford, 79, Unadilla

Dorothy M. Finch, 84, Sidney Center

Joan M. French, 76, Unadilla

Glen Reed George, 83, Margaretville

Carolyn Gersoni Hillis, 93, Asheville, North Carolina

Irene S. Hinkley, 92, Grand Gorge

Charles W. Holcomb Jr., 56, Franklin

Herbert Benjamin Roseboom, 84, Otego

Ann Christle Tobey, 88, Aurora

David S. Wilshere, 78, Cooperstown

