The following is an index of the Celebrations of Life submitted to The Daily Star during the past week. Read The Daily Star or visit obituaries.thedailystar.com for full obituaries, death notices and funeral, graveside and memorial services.
Harold Canute Buckingham Jr., 91, Bloomfield, Connecticut
Etta Mae Crawford, 79, Unadilla
Dorothy M. Finch, 84, Sidney Center
Joan M. French, 76, Unadilla
Glen Reed George, 83, Margaretville
Carolyn Gersoni Hillis, 93, Asheville, North Carolina
Irene S. Hinkley, 92, Grand Gorge
Charles W. Holcomb Jr., 56, Franklin
Herbert Benjamin Roseboom, 84, Otego
Ann Christle Tobey, 88, Aurora
David S. Wilshere, 78, Cooperstown
