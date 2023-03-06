U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-Red Hook, on Monday announced Opportunities for Otsego will receive $4,350,804 to support its Head Start program.
Molinaro’s 19th Congressional District includes southern Otsego County.
The funds are available through the Head Start and Early Head Start programs, and administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). They will be used to support Opportunities for Otsego’s Head Start program, “which provides comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services to children from low-income families,” according to a media release from Molinaro’s office.
“Today marks a tremendous victory for children and families in Otsego County,” Molinaro said in the release. “In receiving over $4 million for Head Start programming in Otsego County, we have an important opportunity to invest in the future of our community. This funding will provide critical support for early childhood education. I look forward to seeing the positive impact the investment will have on the lives of local children.”
Megan Martin, planning and research director for Opportunities for Otsego, said, “Opportunities for Otsego is appreciative of the support of Congressman Molinaro and the National Head Start office. For nearly 56 years, Opportunities for Otsego has provided not only quality early childhood education to infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, but health, nutrition, and family supports to prepare children for kindergarten and life beyond school. We look forward collaborating with our local, state, and national partners in offering Head Start across Otsego County.”
