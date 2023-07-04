The Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES’ Northern Catskills Occupational Center announced it received a $5,000 grant from the Rachael Ray Foundation.
The school will use the grant to build up its ProStart culinary arts and restaurant management program, a media release said. The school will buy mixers, cake/muffin pans, scales, molds, chocolate tools, fondant tools, piping tools, rolling pins and cookie cutters to expand its training in baking and pastry arts.
Culinary Arts Instructor Chef Jody Albano said in the release that she “love[s] seeing students get excited about something they create. Nothing is better than when students ask, ‘Can I take a picture?’ They want to share their dish/creation with friends and family on social media. Having students feel pride is an infectious feeling.”
The school was one of 40 high schools in 24 states to receive the grant, the release said. This is the fourth round of ProStart Grow Grants awarded by the Rachael Ray Foundation. Past grant recipients have used their funds to purchase needed supplies and new curriculum components, upgrade their class kitchens, and provide students with hands-on educational experiences.
“The daily investment that ProStart educators make in their classroom as they teach and mentor the next generation of culinary and restaurant management leaders is extraordinary,” Rachael Ray said in the release. “We are optimistic that these grants will give teachers some fresh opportunities to capture the imagination of their students and teach them why our industry is a place where they can build a career.”
Since creating these awards, the Rachael Ray Foundation has provided 113 high school grants to schools across the country, totaling $950,000, the release said. The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation expects that this year’s grants will benefit more than 3,500 students and 53 educators nationwide during the 2023-2024 school year.
Nearly 165,000 high school students at 1,850 schools are currently part of ProStart, which features hands-on and traditional instruction providing students real-life foodservice experience and skills, the release said. The ProStart curriculum combines culinary arts and business education with special industry speakers, class mentors, tours of local culinary facilities, and student competitions to help students learn fundamental skills in the restaurant and hospitality industry. ProStart students emerge with training and certifications to join the restaurant and foodservice workforce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.