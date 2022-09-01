The Oneonta High School canon will be transferred from the graduating class of 1965 to the class of 1992.
The OHS cannon was purchased by the class of 1965 and has been a tradition for homecoming and alumni weekend games.
"For years OHS always shot off a canon at all home football games. Then that came to an end. At the 10th reunion of the class of 1965, we decided to bring back that tradition," Rose Ann White said, a member of the class of 1965.
The class of 1992 is having its 30 year reunion on Sept. 4 and the class of 1965 said they thought it would be an appropriate time to do the transfer.
"We decided to transfer to that class specifically because most of the class of 1992 are children of the class of 1965 and we figured that would be the best class to carry on the tradition,"
