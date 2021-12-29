OPD seeks suspect in Wall Street bank heist

Oneonta Police said they are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Wednesday at the NBT Bank branch at 1 Wall Street in the city.
According to a media release, a lone male suspect entered the bank through the main entrance off Wall Street about 11 a.m. Dec. 29, proceeded to a teller window and demanded the teller to hand over an undisclosed amount of money.
The man is described as 5-feet-8-inches to 6-feet tall, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and is about 220-250 pounds, with a heavy build. He was last seen walking east on Wall Street, police said.
There was no reason to believe the man was armed or an ongoing threat to public safety, the department said.
Police said no additional information will be released at this time because the investigation is active. A call to NBT Bank's director of corporate communications was not returned Wednesday.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact detectives at 607-432-1111.
