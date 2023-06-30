This Fourth of July, we will celebrate our country’s independence in a way similar to most of our readers — with good friends, good food and a spectacular firework display. These celebrations will be fun, festive and provide an opportunity for us to express our patriotism and love for the country we call home.
Once the celebrations have ended, the world will be exactly the same as it was before. No worse, but no better either.
We are not ok with that.
This year, as fireworks light up the sky and the smell of barbecue fills the air, we urge our readers to take pause and consider the significance of the holiday and to reflect not only on the historical significance of the day, but also on the values that make America great.
Among these values is the importance of compassion and acceptance towards those who are different from us and those who may be looking at our country with hope as they, too, strive to experience the freedom and opportunities that America embodies.
Our Independence Day should serve as a poignant reminder that the United States has been built by generations of immigrants who sought a better life and contributed to the nation’s prosperity.
We can’t help but wonder where our country would be if not for those who came to America seeking asylum.
The topic of allowing asylum seekers into Otsego and surrounding counties stirs up a lot of debate and we encourage those debates and conversations to be had.
We can’t help asylum seekers without adequate infrastructure and in that we are severely lacking. But, we need to remember: At our core, Americans have always been a compassionate bunch. We pride ourselves on being a nation that values equality, justice and the pursuit of happiness. And that includes extending a helping hand to those coming to our border who have endured unimaginable challenges.
It’s not about politics; it’s about basic human decency. When we embrace asylum seekers, we show the world that compassion is in our DNA. Embracing diversity has always been a source of strength for America and we shouldn’t stop now out of fear.
By welcoming asylum seekers, we enrich our communities and promote cultural understanding.
By extending a helping hand to those in need, we reaffirm our commitment to freedom and human rights-a legacy that has inspired generations across the world.
Countless success stories demonstrate how immigrants and refugees have brought innovation, creativity, and resilience to our nation.
Imagine, shutting our door in the face of the Albert Einstein’s and Madeleine Albright’s of the world.
That is not what America stands for.
It is crucial to acknowledge that advocating for asylum acceptance does not mean compromising security. We believe it is possible to both safeguard our nation and embrace those in need.
On this Fourth of July, as we raise our flags high, let us also raise our voices in support of those who seek asylum and remember the true spirit behind the celebration-freedom, independence, and inclusivity.
