As many students across the country and the state have just decided (or are still deciding) which college or university to attend, I want to take a moment to thank them for making a great investment in their futures, in the futures of their families and in the future of our country.
While much has been written recently questioning the benefits of a college or university degree, these arguments overlook decades of longitudinal evidence of both the collective and individual benefits of schooling beyond high school. This is not to say that all high school graduates must go to college, but the argument that it is not worth the investment is simply not true.
While the cost of tuition and other associated expenses can be viewed as a steep expense, the long-term benefits of a college education far outweigh the short-term financial investment.
The college experience provides students with access to experts in various fields and a wealth of resources to help them deepen their understanding and expand their knowledge. Regardless of a student’s major, college develops problem-solving and critical-thinking skills that can be applied in any field. Simply put, a college education opens doors to a wide range of career opportunities and increases one’s economic standing.
According to earnings data from the Social Security Administration, people who hold bachelor’s degrees earn approximately $765,000 more over the course of their lifetimes than those who don’t pursue higher education. And, if you consider the fact that undergraduate degrees are a requirement for graduate degrees, then it is important to know that workers with graduate degrees earn $1.3 million more in their lifetimes than those who only hold a high school diploma.
College graduates are also more likely to have job security. According to the Center for Education and the Workforce, over the decade after the Great Recession, more than 95 percent of jobs created (11.5 million) went to workers with at least some college education. More recently during the COVID shutdown, people whose highest degree was a high school diploma lost their jobs three times as often as those who had graduated from college (5 million compared to 15 million).
Given that, according to the Federal Reserve, the above-mentioned economic benefits last over a person’s entire career, a college education can be a powerful tool for social mobility. According to a report by the College Board, 25% of low-income students who earn a bachelor’s degree move up two income quintiles or more, compared to only 5% of low-income students who do not earn a college degree. This proves that the benefits of a college education are multi-generational, far-reaching and will positively impact a college graduate’s family and community.
The broader career opportunities and employment stability afforded to college degree holders also open doors to additional benefits, such as health insurance and retirement plans. These, in turn, lead to better access to health care, improved quality of life and longer lives. According to the National Academies of the Sciences, American adults with a bachelor’s degree can expect to live another 48.2 years after the age of 25, compared with a projected 45.1 additional years for those without a college degree.
And finally, the combination of all of these advantages to holding a college degree has substantial societal benefits. According to a study commissioned by the College Board, a college education correlates with higher levels of civic participation, voting and blood donation, as well as lower smoking rates and more positive perceptions of personal health, leading to significant savings in public health costs.
So, to all those students who have decided to pursue a college education, congratulations, and thank you. The path you have chosen will benefit you, your family and your community for years to come.
