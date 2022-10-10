The 2022 election is nearing the home stretch. Early voting starts Oct. 29, election day is Nov. 8. Here is a brief sketch of the major party candidates in three contested local elections.
Incumbent Republican Peter Oberacker faces Democrat Eric Ball in the 51st Senate District. IThe district includes all or parts of nine counties.
Oberacker is seeking a second term in the Senate after winning a contentious Republican primary. The incumbent lives in Schenevus, which is also the headquarters of his company that provides services to the food industry.
The only budget bill Oberacker voted for was school funding. He voted against all the other budget bills, against higher taxes on the wealthy and “against all aspects of parole reform” saying “criminal justice is not in balance, it's too far away from true public safety.” The temporary suspension of gas taxes is one of his few initiatives that passed.
Oberacker is opposed to reducing the overtime threshold for farm workers and new regulations on yeshivas and other private schools.
Rival Eric Ball is a Walton village trustee. He’s employed as a project manager for a survey company.
Ball says he’s running because he "wants to bring rural issues to the forefront.” Ball advocates for infrastructure improvements and the New York Health Act, which he says “will expand coverage to every New Yorker.” Ball acknowledges the measure may result in higher premiums for some.
He wants the state to spend more money on housing for people with disabilities, supports online sports betting and on-sight consumption of marijuana, calling it “an untapped economic opportunity and source of tax money.”
The 102nd Assembly District is a race between Republican Chris Tague and Democrat Nick Chase. The district includes all of Greene and Schoharie counties, and parts of Delaware, Columbia, Albany, Otsego and Ulster counties.
Chase is a Franklin Central School substitute teacher. If elected, Chase said he wants to spend more money on rural schools and broadband “so our children will have access to the internet.” He believes the state should ensure “our farm kids will be able to inherit family farms. Most importantly, we want our children to see people with morals and compassion,” Chase said.
He supports tax cuts for farmers, more spending for creating manufacturing jobs, expanding green energy and building new housing.
Incumbent Chris Tague was born and raised in Schoharie. He won a special election in 2018 and has been re-elected twice. Tague favors lower taxes, subsidies for broadband but is opposed to lowering overtime for farm workers.
Tague said his core goal is to “bringing in grant money to fix out of date and damaged infrastructure.” In addition he wants to combat the heroin epidemic and “create a strong and robust support network for people with disabilities."
The assemblyman sits on the agriculture, election, environmental conservation and real property taxation committees.
The 122nd Assembly District pits Republican Brian Miller against Democrat Dan Buttermann. The District covers parts of Madison, Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties.
Incumbent Miller has represented the 101st District for six years. After redistricting, he’s running in the 122nd. Miller worked for 36 years as a mechanical engineer and a professional apple grower.
Miller said he wants to eliminate “wasteful spending and an overinflated budget.” He’s opposed to higher taxes, “there was no need for tax increases or budget cuts, as federal aid helped us close our deficit,” he said. He wants to repeal bail reform laws. Miller is for higher school aid and “investing tax dollars in local businesses.”
Challenger Dan Buttermann lives in Oneonta, works in the insurance business, is the founder of TEDx Oneonta, and is a member of the NAACP and chamber of commerce. He’s a past president of the Oneonta Rotary Club and a former member of the school board.
If elected, Buttermann is seeking mandate relief for local governments, better funding for upstate schools, fixing bail reform, and boosting support for first responders, he said.
In the interest of full disclosure, Buttermann is my friend.
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta.
