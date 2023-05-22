I’ve been playing around with an artificial intelligence program called ChatGPT. This AI app is free and easy to use. You type in what you want and it spits out a written response.
I asked for a 75-word argument supporting government-financed affordable housing.
“Government-supported affordable housing is a necessary investment in the well-being of society. Access to safe, affordable housing is a fundamental human need and a basic right. Without it, individuals and families can fall into poverty, homelessness, and instability, which can lead to a wide range of negative social and economic consequences. By supporting affordable housing, governments can improve the health, education, and economic outcomes of their citizens, while also promoting stability and social cohesion within communities,” the AI wrote.
Pretty good. But keep in mind that machines don’t have opinions. So, what’s the argument against tax money for housing?
“While the goal of affordable housing is a noble one, government support for this initiative can create more problems than it solves. Government subsidies can lead to market distortions, as artificially low prices can result in shortages and long waiting lists. Additionally, taxpayers end up footing the bill for the construction and maintenance of these housing units, which can be a significant drain on public resources. Ultimately, the solution to the housing crisis lies in a healthy and competitive market that encourages private investment and development,” the AI wrote.
Okay, AI can write well-structured arguments for and against government supported housing. How about some facts? Who lives in public housing?
“Public housing is home to a diverse range of people, including low-income families, seniors, people with disabilities, and veterans,” AI wrote.
That’s a decent answer. I then asked, do I qualify for public housing?
“Eligibility for public housing varies depending on factors such as income, family size, and citizenship status. Generally, public housing is intended for individuals and families with low incomes. To determine eligibility, contact your local public housing authority,” AI wrote.
That reads like a bureaucrat answered the question. Well written. But no soul. It doesn’t understand me. Can AI have empathy?
“As an AI language model, I am not capable of experiencing emotions or empathy in the way that humans do. However, I’m designed to understand and respond to a wide range of human emotions and situations through my programming. I can provide helpful information and guidance based on the input provided, but I am not able to feel or express emotions in the same way that humans do,” AI wrote.
AI used the word “I.” I is for people when referring to themselves. The software writers are not being honest when they allow that. However, AI is truthful about not having empathy. It can access lots of information. It has mastery of the English language. Nevertheless, the machine is not human. It can’t understand, love or hate me.
We must protect our humanity because machines are tools, not our masters. It’ll be a dark day for humans if computers become self aware.
Our appliances don’t have original thoughts. They can only search and calculate. French philosopher René Descartes said, “I think; therefore I am.” I say, I am human; and I think.
Some computer scientists who created artificial intelligence are warning of its potential dangers. In reaction, Vice President Kamala Harris met with CEOs of four American companies at the forefront of AI innovation.
“AI has the potential to improve people’s lives and tackle some of society’s biggest challenges,” Harris said following the White House meeting. “At the same time, AI has the potential to dramatically increase threats to safety and security, infringe civil rights and privacy, and erode public trust and faith in democracy.”
AI has libraries full of data. It writes in excellent English. It’s fun to play with. But it ain’t got soul. And it can’t replace human columnists. Or can it?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.