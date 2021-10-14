The campaign slogan was: “He May Not Be Perfect. But He’s Perfect for D.C.”
With that marketing behind him in 1992, Marion Barry, the disgraced former mayor of the District of Columbia, captured a City Council seat in the same city where he had been convicted of possessing crack cocaine. There was even video of him puffing on a crack pipe.
Two years later, the charismatic Barry would win back the mayoralty in one of the most stunning political comebacks of the modern age.
Barry comes to mind not to liken his jaded peccadilloes to those of our most recent former New York governor. But rather, Barry’s return from the political morgue illustrates that politicians who get knocked out after extreme controversies are capable of regaining their footing given the right circumstances.
Is Andrew Mark Cuomo such a case?
I am hearing from many Democratic and Republican activists that they would not be shocked if he attempts to stage a comeback in the coming year, even though it was less than two months ago that the scandalous allegations of sexual harassment and a firestorm of investigations drove him to quit with 16 months remaining in his term.
Consider the fact that Cuomo walked off the stage with a campaign stash that last July stood at $18 million.
He has shown no interest in returning those funds to his donors, much less sharing any of the loot with his successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, his former lieutenant governor.
He continues to have high name recognition. And despite the messy #MeToo charges involving an assortment of women, despite ongoing debate about the undercount of nursing home fatalities amid the pandemic, Cuomo is seen by ardent supporters as having stood out as a veritable Moses, shepherding the flock with his ballyhooed briefings during the pandemic.
Another factor working in his favor is that the Democratic primary could get crowded in a hurry. A simple plurality is all that is necessary to win.
If the pie were divided up among Attorney General Tish James, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Hochul, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Cuomo (should they all run), could the former governor steal it with, say, 32%, while his rivals divide up the other 68%?
Cuomo has also been keeping his laser sights on New York politics, taking jabs at unnamed Democrats while boasting of his own achievements.
The Marist Institute for Public Opinion this week released a gubernatorial poll that indicated voter sentiment on Cuomo, Hochul, James, Williams and de Blasio. The results were unlikely to please Cuomo.
“There is speculation that he is watching this closely,” Lee Miringoff, the polling director, told me last week.
In the poll, 77% of respondents said they don’t want Cuomo to run again. Among his fellow Democrats, the figure was 74%.
A keen observer of New York politics for four decades, Miringoff said that as he sees it: “It would be a very fine line for (Cuomo) to find his way back into the Governor’s Mansion,” especially because he was the one who had chosen Hochul to be his second-in-command of New York. Running again would force Cuomo to articulate reasons why Hochul should not remain in the job she inherited when he quit.
If James enters the race, and Cuomo runs, it appears the latter would claim the attorney general led a witch hunt to topple him so she could become governor, Miringoff suggested.
Cuomo jumping back into the New York arena would instantly make the race a national story. He will turn 64 this year, and this could be his last chance for a “Last Hurrah,” a chance to prove that New Yorkers have an affinity for the self-described “Queens Boy,” whose father, the late Mario Cuomo, was a three-term governor.
Vincent Casale, a former Otsego County GOP chairman, said Andrew Cuomo would be a formidable presence should he run in the emerging primary.
“If there is one person who should never be counted out, it’s Andrew Cuomo,” Casale said. “The guy is Teflon” when it comes to his ability to withstand accusations and political shots.
Cuomo is now trying furiously to discredit the women who accused him of sexual harassment. So far, he has not been charged with any criminal offenses.
Winning back his job would cement Cuomo in the annals of politicians who staged remarkable comebacks. It can happen, as former Australian Prime Minister John Howard has proven. He was returned to high office even after suggesting he had as much chance of doing so as “Lazarus with a triple bypass.”
Cuomo’s comeback could be as simple as taking a page from Marion Barry: “He may not be perfect. But he’s perfect for Albany.”
You may not want it. But let’s face it: You’d grab a front-row seat.
Joe Mahoney is the CNHI statehouse reporter for New York. Reach him at: jgmahoney31@gmail.com
