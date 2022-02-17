Ask Mark: Famed opera star graced Oneonta stage in February 1961

It has been a while since this feature has appeared, in addition to my regular Wednesday and Saturday columns in The Daily Star.
It was good to get a question from Ann Slocum of Oneonta. She said she had recently viewed a show on PBS featuring a famous opera singer, Marian Anderson.
As a youngster, she remembered seeing Miss Anderson here in Oneonta, and wondered what year it was.
“My family was fortunate to get tickets and I remember the night,” Slocum wrote recently.
It was February 1961 when the world famous contralto visited Hartwick College for a performance at the former Fieldhouse. It was a small venue by today’s standards and eventually replaced in later years with the Binder Physical Education Center.
Ticket sales for Marian Anderson’s performance were brisk and heavy. So much so, the concert was moved to the Oneonta Armory. More than 2,500 people heard Miss Anderson sing in several languages, and a wide range of selections. The audience called the opera star back for three encores.
The Oneonta Star of Feb. 15, 1961, reported, “The gracious star paused after the concert to give autographs and exchange a few words with the well-wishers who thronged about her.”
While at Hartwick College before her performance, she also spoke about racial discrimination in the United States.
“‘A man, if he is to be looked upon as leader, must first put his own house in order to carry weight in the world’ she declared, referring to the existence of racial prejudice in America.
“Miss Anderson pointed out that America is no longer shielded from world opinion as it once was by its isolated position.
“It is Miss Anderson’s belief that as the white and non-white peoples strive to understand each other, the problem of prejudice will be remedied.”
Miss Anderson knew plenty about racial prejudice during her career. She had been refused for accommodations and performances in her early years.
The most famous alleged act of discrimination came in 1939 when she was to perform at Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. The hall’s owners, the Daughters of the American Revolution, refused to allow her to sing.
In protest, then First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, herself a member of the DAR, canceled her membership and scheduled a concert for Miss Anderson a few weeks later on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
The DAR pointed out at that time it was against the law in Washington, D.C., for a person of color to appear on a public stage. They could perform in a private auditorium, such as Constitution Hall.
The DAR also insisted that Constitution Hall was already booked for the season by the National Symphony Orchestra, including the date chosen for Miss Anderson. The DAR added that Miss Anderson performed a total of seven times at their hall between 1953 and 1964, and denied any acts of discrimination as described in the media or Mrs. Roosevelt, in 1939.
Marian Anderson wasn’t the only civil rights activist to visit Oneonta several years ago.
In May 1967, famed baseball player Jackie Robinson visited the Hartwick College campus, speaking at a Senior Convocation at the former Fieldhouse.
Other visitors to Hartwick College were comedian turned activist Dick Gregory in January1971, Congresswoman Shirley Chisolm in May 1982 and Angela Davis in April 1990.
At SUNY Oneonta, a standing ovation greeted the Rev. Jesse Jackson when he appeared at the Hunt Union in December 1986.
As always, keep the questions coming, and I’ll do my best to answer them. Some are easy, others are difficult. As city historian, I get many questions, but I’m not always certain if some are meant for this feature. In future correspondence, whether by postal mail or electronically, be sure to add in the subject headline “The Daily Star: Ask Mark.” It’ll be most appreciated.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson writes a twice-a-week column, "Backtracking," and the occasional "Ask Mark" column. If you have a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our are, write to Simonson at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.