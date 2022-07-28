Tom Ross of the Oneonta area recently asked about a local murder case dating back to 1954.
It was actually a double murder, of Horace and Laura Stanton at their Goodyear Lake summer home. Tom wondered if the murderer or murderers were ever caught.
As of this writing, upon checking with state police officials at Troop C in Sidney, the case remains cold, so technically speaking, that answer would be no — but the conclusion can be at the readers’ opinion.
According to The Oneonta Star of June 30, 1954, “The bodies of Mr. and Mrs. Horace Stanton of 420 Main St., were found at their spacious camp on Goodyear Lake about 8 p.m. yesterday, victim of what State Police said apparently was a double murder.
“Mr. Stanton was about 75, and Mrs. Stanton, the former Laura Robinson, was about 57.
Their summer camp which they had since their marriage in 1947… is located on the ‘state road’ side of Goodyear Lake.” Laura was Horace’s second wife.
“Mr. Stanton was found in the grassy driveway of the camp, face down, about 50 or 60 feet away from the body of his wife, also lying face down beside their car.
“Their bodies were found by persons who identified themselves to police as Henry and June Hotaling of Cooperstown. Mr. Hotaling said he was the brother of Mr. Stanton’s first wife. He said he had taken care of some pigs and ducks at the Stanton camp.”
They were considered material witnesses and held at the Otsego County Jail.
Local law enforcement agencies went to work, but the New York State Police soon took over. Star readers of July 1 found out, “Gordon C. Fink, 35, of Schenevus, picked up early yesterday morning for questioning in connection with the slaying — early today was charged with being a parole violator and committed to the Otsego County Jail.”
In that same report, “Sheriff W. Mills Miller reported that Gordon Fink has a record of at least two felony convictions, both for burglary, third degree. He was convicted, the sheriff said, of burglary … on June 21, 1937, when he was given a suspended sentence to Elmira Reformatory and paroled for two years. He was also convicted March 4, 1940, of the burglary of the Salisbury Gas Station in the Town of Maryland, and sentenced from 10 to 20 years in Attica State Prison, the sheriff said.
“It was learned yesterday that Mr. Fink was negotiating for the purchase of a second Goodyear Lake camp owned by Mr. Stanton, and had moved furniture into the place. Police said it appeared that he planned to winterize the place and make it his home.”
The murder probe continued and The Star of July 19 reported that the material witnesses had been released from the county jail.
Gordon Fink, according to The Star of Aug. 18, was moved from Otsego County to Auburn State Prison to resume time on the 10 to 20 year sentence for third degree burglary. He remained there until the murder trial began.
It was June 25, 1956 when The Star reported, “The long, tedious task of selecting from several hundred veniremen, the 12 who will decide the fate of Gordon Fink…charged with first degree murder of Mr. and Mrs. Horace Stanton of Oneonta, will get underway today.” The trial was heard by Supreme Court Justice Joseph P. Molinari of Oneonta, said to be the first big murder trial of his career.
The trial continued for 16 nonconsecutive days in Cooperstown with a climax on Tuesday, July 17.
The Star reported the next day, “Supreme Court Justice Joseph P. Molinari ordered a mistrial yesterday … and dismissed the grand jury indictment.
“Immediately afterwards, Fink, 37, Schenevus, pleaded guilty to a burglary charge in another case — a third offense — and was ordered jailed for 11 more years.
“Angry buzzing of a capacity courtroom crowd … climaxed 16 days of previously drab and dreary selection of jurors and circumstantial evidence.
“In an explanation later to newsmen, District Attorney Richard J. Bookhout claimed it would be difficult to convict for first degree murder on circumstantial evidence.
“The burglary guilt, a third offense, would keep Fink in jail as long as a second degree murder conviction, he added.
“The mistrial and dismissal of the murder indictment also spares the county of further expense, he said.”
To date, no one else has ever been accused in the Stanton double murder.
In addition to these occasional “Ask Mark” columns, Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. \On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.