Ask Mark:Local Chautauqua events were like the TEDx of today

Janice Sperbeck of Laurens wrote to tell about diaries she has of her great-grandmother, Ada Louisa Benedict Adams Squires, who moved to Oneonta in July 1927 from Milford.
In one of those diaries, Ada often wrote, “Went to Chautauqua” during the week of July 19 to July 25, 1927. Janice wondered if there was more information about what Chautauqua was at the time, in Oneonta.
For generations, communities everywhere grew excited when the circus came to town, or the annual county fair was held. But while these events had the excitement of animals, games and the “festive” foods, there was another similar traveling event in the early 1900s that attracted people from far and wide to Oneonta and Cooperstown — that stimulated thought, discussion, culture and music. It was called Chautauqua. One might liken it to TEDx events in the 21st century.
Founded in 1874 by businessman Lewis Miller and Methodist minister John Heyl Vincent, Chautauqua’s origin was on Lake Chautauqua, near Jamestown. The programming first focused on training Sunday school teachers but expanded and was the first in the country to offer correspondence degrees. It became a summer camp for families, promising “education and uplift.” It became so popular that other communities copied the concept, usually being held by lakes or in groves of trees. Traveling Chautauqua went from community to community, bringing classic plays, a variety of music, and lecturers on many topics. The No. 1 goal of circuit Chautaqua was to offer challenging, informational and inspirational stimulation to rural and small-town America. The circuit visiting our region was called Redpath Chautauqua. The circuit was a regular locally from 1914 to 1931.
The first location in Oneonta was Henry E. Huntington’s property, which is the upper level area of today’s Huntington Park. In August 1914, The Oneonta Herald reported Huntington was away on an extended vacation in France. He was pleased to give consent to use the site for the Chautauqua. It was a good location, a short distance from Chestnut Street, which the local trolley passed by. The entrance and exit was on Church Street, and a section of fence was removed for this purpose. By 1918, the site of Oneonta’s Chautauqua moved to the lower level of Wilber Park.
Cooperstown’s initial Chautauqua was held July 1915 behind the old high school building, at the corner of Chestnut Street and Glen Avenue.
At its peak, in the mid-1920s, circuit performers and lecturers appeared in more than 10,000 communities in 45 states to audiences approximated at 45 million people. The Great Depression was partly responsible for the demise of Chautaqua, but a few held out until the outbreak of World War II.
