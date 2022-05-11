Over the last few years, Otsego County and Oneonta have seen some exciting new life in filming for movies and documentaries.
Films such as “Asteroid” or the upcoming “The Roadhouse Coup” about Eva Coo are a couple of examples of good local work by mostly local talent.
Seventy years ago, there were two active and vibrant movie theaters in Oneonta. A different and exciting kind of Hollywood feeling hit the area during April 1952.
Lori Olah, an administrative assistant at Heritage at The Plains at Parish Homestead recently wrote to ask if I knew of any great bits of information on a movie promotion back in the early 1950s.
“My mother had told me a while ago (long while), that Oneonta was a hot spot for some movie actors and actresses to visit,” Olah said.
Lori’s mother wasn’t making it up.
As readers of The Oneonta Star of April 17, 1952, found out, “Four movie stars including Greer Garson, are scheduled to visit Oneonta, Cooperstown and Cobleskill on Saturday, April 26, as part of a nationwide promotion for the industry film, ‘It’s Movietime, USA.’” The Oneonta movie houses were in charge of coordinating the visit, with much cooperation from Mayor Roger G. Hughes.
“The film, produced by the major studios, is part of a giant celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first motion picture theater in the United States.”
According to some New York Times articles from later in 1952, attendance at movie theaters had been down, and theater owners were fighting against the 20 percent Federal tax on admissions. Movie industry executives had thought up this public relations campaign to boost admissions. In the first year of the campaign, these “Movietime” tours had involved 360 stars making visits to 1,300 cities.
As described by The Star of April 28, “A Saturday afternoon crowd which police estimated at more than 1,500 blocked the Main Street area to see the movie stars, Greer Garson, Audrey Totter, Don Taylor and Victor Jory.
The crowd gathered in the area of what is today’s Community Bank at the corner of Main Street and Ford Avenue. In 1952, that corner was occupied by a much smaller Wilber National Bank and the Palace Theatre. Directly across from here was Oneonta’s City Hall, at 242 Main St.
Crowds were delighted to see Greer Garson appearing on the balcony over City Hall’s entrance. Other stars were later spotted on Chestnut Street, across from today’s Oneonta Theatre, including Audrey Totter, Don Taylor and Victor Jory. The trio had spoken at City Hall as well, but they were going for lunch at what was then the New Windsor Hotel, where NBT Bank is today.
Before leaving City Hall, Don Taylor had spotted a shiny brass fire pole on the upper floors where they’d spoken. City Hall was then home to both the Oneonta Fire and Police departments.
“I’ve always wanted to do this,” Taylor said of the pole on the second floor.
“A triumphant slide down a fireman’s pole into a mob of screaming teenage autograph hounds climaxed a goodwill tour of Oneonta,” The Star reported Monday.
That wasn’t the first time Hollywood stars had come to Oneonta, but not so many at the same time as in 1952.
For example, Miss Kim Hunter appeared in Oneonta in June 1947, which you’ll read more about in an upcoming regular Saturday column in June. Then in 1950, shortly after the release of the film “Louisa,” starlet Leslye Banning visited in late August to promote it.
