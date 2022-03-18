Several business owners within the building at 254 Main St. in Oneonta have become curious about the building’s past. It is a variety of small businesses including a café and ice cream shop, antique and coin shops, personal service shops for hair and nails, and even a branch campus for SUNY Broome.
The owners inquired upon a recent visit by Sean Lewis, new CEO at the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, and Sean then turned to me about the building. I was told they have the intention of naming the place so it will be easier to find. The whole block is listed as 250-254 Main St.
That block is a relative newcomer to the downtown business district, at the southwest corner of Main and South Main streets.
It was called one of the worst fires Oneonta had experienced in 25 years when the building before this one was destroyed on June 5, 1954. It was known as the Arthur M. Butts block, home to an automotive dealership and business on the site.
Fire had also destroyed the previous building on the site on May 22, 1906. That building was then home to the Wilber National Bank. Butts soon built the replacement.
As for the 1954 fire, nine people were saved from flames, living on upper floors. The estimated damage was set at $400,000. The building’s last ground floor tenant was Bern Furniture, which later moved to Broad Street.
The fire was discovered at 2:35 a.m. By daylight only the front and side walls remained standing, the rear wall having collapsed in its fire-weakened condition.
“Screams of a woman in one of the upper story flats shattered the morning stillness,” The Oneonta Star reported in an “Extra” edition printed after the regular edition was completed.
The fire-ruined property remained an eyesore for several weeks. The property was sold on July 23 from the Butts estate to Alec Rosefsky of Binghamton, an extensive investor and developer in that city, with ambitions for Oneonta as well.
Cleanup of the rubble began on Monday, Aug. 2. Some of the bricks may still be around the area, as they were made available for sale during the cleanup. For those who picked them up on site, the bricks were $15 per 1,000 bricks, or $20 if they were delivered. Some 1.5 million bricks were available.
Rosefsky built the present building for about $100,000.
In 1955, The Star reported on Aug. 13, “When the Butts Block burned … it made possible a new chapter in the Success Saga of Oneonta.
“From the ruins there rose a handsome modern building structure, a welcome addition to Main Street. Now the first tenant on the main floor is moving in, and this weekend there will be still another success story unfolding.
“W. Clyde Wright has moved his retail electrical business into the ornate new quarters. The grand opening is set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and a veritable floor show of the latest in appliances and kitchen ware will be staged.” Wright’s former location was at 7 Elm St.
Several businesses have occupied the building since. In 2006, the building was jointly owned by Wilber National Bank and Hartwick College, and was serving as a regional visitors’ center and what was known as the Telecenter. Its mission at the time was to develop economic opportunities for area residents, whether supporting new business ideas or providing technical training to someone looking for work. It was created in 1995, providing work space, conference rooms and other low-cost services such as the emerging internet.
The Star reported on Jan. 14, 2014, that Peter Clark had bought the building in 2013 from Community Bank, once known in Oneonta as Wilber National Bank. Plans began at that time to renovate the building and open multiple businesses within.
As for a new name for the block? A theme of “rising from the ashes,” or “stronger, smarter and more powerful” comes to mind.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson writes a twice-a-week column, “Backtracking,” and the occasional “Ask Mark” column. If you have a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our are, write to Simonson at “Ask Mark,” The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com with “Daily Star: Ask Mark” as the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.