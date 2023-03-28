Keith Willcox of Roseboom got in touch recently, curious about news that Yoko Ono is leaving New York City after 50 years and moving to a rural upstate farm she bought with husband John Lennon.
Keith’s curiosity was about the prize Holsteins the famous couple owned and their past business endeavors in Delaware County.
News outlets such as Daily Mail and syracuse.com, among others, recently reported how Yoko Ono, 90, is moving to a farm near Franklin.
Although well known for the music they produced, the couple had other businesses they invested in, including farming.
As The Daily Star reported on Jan. 20, 1978, “Ex-Beatle John Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, are becoming Delaware County dairy farmers.
“But they are becoming dairy farmers on a larger scale than most of their neighbors. They have bought 1,400 to 1,500 acres in four parcels in the towns of Delhi, Franklin and Stamford.
“Their properties include Argyle Farm, about 140 acres on the Delhi-South Kortright road near Rose’s Brook in Stamford, which went for $129,000. And more than 500 acres behind the Ouleout Creek reservoir southwest of Franklin, which went for $49,000 according to tax stamps."
George B. Morgan, of Walton, an agricultural investment specialist, who arranged the sales, said the couple also bought an additional large property adjacent to the Franklin land and more than 600 acres on Betts Hill north of Delhi.
“They will use one or another of the sites as a vacation home and will operate all three as long-term investments, Morgan said. Both the Franklin and the Delhi farms are isolated at the end of dead-end roads.
“Morgan and George Teichner of Delhi are partners in Dreamstreet Farms, which manages a number of similar farms in Delaware County for celebrity investors and others.
“Morgan said he has brought a number of top artists, photographers, models, and bankers into Delaware County as investors in agricultural land.
“The partners specialize in registered Holsteins, which are bred and sold by the farms, as well as milk. The properties themselves are a long-term investment, though land values in Delaware County are not rising at the rate they were in the early 1970s.
“The Lennons, through the Dreamstreet Farms staff, have assembled ‘some of the top animals of the breed,’ Morgan and his associates said. Dreamstreet will now care for the herds.
“He described the Lennons as ‘nice people,’ but not fond of ‘fanfare,’ but ‘very sharp business people.’ They made several visits to the lands last fall, he said. On one of them last November, they stopped for lunch at a Delhi restaurant — and were mobbed by photo seekers.
“Rumors of the sale began circulating then.
“They are environmentalists and ‘very much into the production of food,’ Morgan added.”
While the couple visited the area now and then, they lived at the Dakota Building on the Upper West Side of New York City, where John Lennon was shot dead on Dec. 8, 1980.
Lennon had recently released a new album, “Double Fantasy,” and following the death, record stores, including those in Oneonta had brisk sales. Oneonta’s commercial and college radio stations played John Lennon songs over the next few days.
Lennon’s death had an effect on the Delaware County properties over the next few years. Daily Star readers of July 31, 1984 learned, “Yoko Ono…has ceded two Delaware County farms valued at more than $200,000 to the Spirit Foundation, Inc., a charity established by her husband two years before his death to aid abused children, orphans and the elderly.
“The transaction between Ms. Ono and the foundation includes 353 acres near the Ouleout Reservoir northwest of the village of Franklin, a tract known locally as the Bookhout Farm. The property was once owned by U.S. Sen. Daniel P. Moynihan, who now lives in Pindars Corners.
“The second parcel of land ceded to the charity was the 244-acre Argyle Farm on the South Kortright-Delhi Road near Rose’s Brook in the Town of Stamford.
In that same story The Star added, “In July1980, one of the Holstein cows, owned jointly by the couple and an Albany attorney, was sold at an auction for $265,000, then a record price for a cow of that breed.”
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is oneontanyhistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.