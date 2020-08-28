Backtracking: A milestone: 2,000th column touts values of returning ‘home’

This one’s a milestone. This is the 2,000th regular weekday/weekend column since the beginning of 1999.
The journey has been great so far — as there’s plenty left in the “fuel tank.”
A few questions come to mind as I pass the mark, many beginning with “what if?”
What if I hadn’t returned to stay in Oneonta in 1997, read that newspaper article about the city historian vacancy, or pitched the idea of such a column to The Daily Star’s management?
It’s highly doubtful this would be here today.
Through all the years you’ve been following this column, I’ve done a lot of research, and through it all found some articles from The Star I was inspired with and can relate to, for this entry.
One article had the title, “OHS alumni say there is no place like home,” dated July 23, 1995. Some never left. Others left but came back. Even if you weren’t from Oneonta, this could be applicable to your hometown.
“When John Scarzafava graduated from Oneonta High School 30 years ago, he had no plans to come back to the City of the Hills to live and work.
“Ready to cut loose and see the world, he figured he was on his way to life in the fast lane.
“He was right — and wrong.
“After seeing the world for 16 years — to college, the Air Force, law school, and as a lawyer in San Antonio, Texas — Scarzafava returned to practice law in his hometown in 1981.
“He never looked back.
“‘I don’t think that Oneonta is the answer for everyone,’ said Scarzafava. ‘It depends on what you’re looking for. I lived the fast-paced life in Texas — I enjoyed it. I found it very exhilarating. But there’s a certain comfort in coming back to the place where you’re rooted.’”
My story is similar. Most of the time away was in Binghamton, with short “cups of coffee” in Norwich and Boston. The latter was exhilarating, but also motivated me to return “west.”
Some weren’t gone for long and knew they’d return to the hometown.
“Geoff Smith, a 1965 graduate never had second thoughts about returning to his hometown after he graduated from Lehigh University. ‘I always knew I was coming back,’ said Smith, who worked near New York City for a few years after college, then returned to work at his father’s business Medical Coaches,” where he was president until 2018.
“‘I’d say 50 to 60 percent would have liked to have come back if there was viable employment,’ he said.”
William “Bud” Pirone didn’t stray far from the hometown, or for very long. After graduating from Syracuse University, he began teaching in Oxford and Sidney but returned to Oneonta where he was a history teacher at OHS, and later became the school principal.
Between Smith, Pirone and other key lifetime or longtime Oneontans, such as Madolyn Palmer, Anthony Drago and Frank Gallucci, they worked back at the turn of the 21st century to make it possible for Oneontans, far and wide, to return to the hometown at least once a year through the Oneonta High School Alumni Association, and its annual Alumni Weekend in October. No thanks to the effects of COVID-19, the weekend for this fall is canceled, set to return next year.
These names are but a small sample of people returning to the hometown, and I feel fortunate to be among them. The actual names of people and their stories could go many pages beyond this entry.
Also not to be forgotten are the many who came to the State University College at Oneonta or Hartwick College as students, and either didn’t leave or came back to the City of the Hills.
Hopefully the first 2,000 entries have been informative and interesting, and I appreciate your following them. There’s plenty more to come, although I still feel like I’m just getting started.
On Wednesday: We’ll recall the Bridge Street bridge in Oneonta.
