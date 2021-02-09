Backtracking: In Our Time: Studying, educational opportunities stressed for success locally in 1956

Many of us back in our school days can likely plead guilty to saying, or at least thinking, we didn’t want to do our homework at one point or another.
This was debated in Oneonta in 1956, and students learned of an alumnus who went on to be a pioneer in her field. studying hard probably had a big effect on her successful career.
“Home work is necessary, even though it’s often a chore, a quartet of Junior High School student spokesmen tell The Star,” as it was reported in the Feb. 13 edition of The Oneonta Star. “But they’d like less of it.
“It’s got to be done in high school and college and, they say, ‘we might as well get used to it in junior high.’
“Another point they stress: teachers have to be interesting and popular. That way, school work is much easier.
“‘When you watch TV you don’t have to think,’ says Marshall Becker, 22 Cherry St. ‘Homework is good training. Take math. You learn much more by yourself.’ Marshall wants to be a chemist or optometrist.
“‘I don’t think we should have so much homework,’ says Jacqueline (Jackie) Austin, 22 Academy St. ‘TV is a distracting factor and we can do a lot of it faster in school.’
“Jackie, who wants to be a teacher, claims some home study is necessary, to keep spare time blues away. But in winter, she says ‘I’d rather skate.’”
Beyond these two, other students weighed in on studying as well, and what they aspired to become in the future.
Speaking of interesting and popular teachers in Oneonta, OHS shop instructor Richard Hobbie contributed an article to that same edition of The Star, speaking of opportunities for girls, as well as boys.
“Wrought iron work, traditionally the product of brawny smiths and clanging anvils, is very popular now with girl students in the home mechanics class of Oneonta High School, as well as with the boys.
“End tables, smoking stands, lamps and candle holders are the most common items made and the young ladies have become quite proficient in their manufacture.
“Disregarding dirty hands and an occasional flying spark, the feminine blacksmiths heat, beat, drill and rivet bars and sheets of iron into the pleasing shapes that are now the style in modern home furnishings.
“Fourteen girls have just completed a 20-week course in the OHS metal shop.”
Apparently the bottom line in educational news that month was, if you study and apply yourself, the good work can take you places.
Star readers of Feb. 20 found this out in an article which opened, “Parents of children in area schools during the past week or two have been receiving polite notes from the schools, reporting on the condition of their children’s teeth.
“In a sense it’s all the doing of an Oneonta girl, who many years ago became the first dental hygienist to go to work for schools in the upstate area. She is now Mrs. Ruth Ashbaugh of Alhambra, Calif., daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Relyea, 105 Clinton St.
“Dr. Arthur Smith, at the 35th annual dinner of the Dental Hygenists Association of New York, told how the pioneer hygienist was obtained.
“Before 1918, Dr. Smith said, an Oral Hygiene Committee had been ‘functioning in a somewhat desultory manner’ under the chairmanship of Dr. L.A. Timmerman.
“‘During the summer of 1918, the thought came to us which changed the entire operation of the committee … The dental hygienist movement had just started … A plan was agreed to secure a capable hygienist, place her in the schools of towns whose children were in special need of dental attention, and pay … from the funds of the committee.
“‘In the fall of that year, Dr. Timmerman wrote that he had located a young lady from Oneonta who seemed to have the qualifications for which we were seeking, and if I would come to Fort Plain we would drive over to see her.
“‘Our interview with Miss Relyea … was short and satisfactory, and it was agreed she would present herself ready for the great experiment the following week.
“‘Miss Relyea started her work … and was so successful that from then on, the problem of instituting similar programs in other communities was made relatively easy.’”
Ruth Relyea’s studies had paid off. One would hope it served as inspiration to the student of the 1950s and beyond.
